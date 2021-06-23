This Fat-Burning Weight Loss Cream Helps You Feel the Heat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever applied a cream or gel and wondered, “Okay… is anything actually happening?” Especially when it comes to a weight loss or anti-cellulite cream, you pretty much have to just wait it out to see if anything happened at all or if you just wasted your time and money. Unfortunately, it’s usually the latter.

This Elaimei cream may be different. If you’re looking to lose weight, tone your muscles, reduce cellulite or firm up sagging skin, you’ve come to the right place. Reviewers are singing its praises, and the best part is that you can physically feel it taking effect after you apply it!

Get the Elaimei Fat-Burning Slim Cream (2-Pack) for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

To put it simply, this cream essentially claims to preheat fat tissue before you exercise so that your workout can have maximal results. It’s like how you preheat an oven before cooking your food. If you stick the food in to bake before the oven is fully warmed up, it’s not going to come out the way you want. The idea here is the same, but with your body. This cream claims to warm it up and keep it warm during your workout in order to promote fat burning, muscle toning and blood circulation!

This cream is meant to feel hot when you apply it so you can actually feel it working, so don’t worry about it when you start to feel a little burn a few minutes after application. We definitely recommend testing it out on a very small patch of skin first so you can see how your skin reacts and know how it feels once it’s taken effect. Remember to avoid areas with broken skin, eczema, sunburn or dermatitis!

This hot cream is non-sticky and formulated with plant-based ingredients. It’s been deemed safe for use on multiple areas of the body, including your abdomen, waist, legs, arms and buttocks. Anywhere you’re dealing with stubborn fat, cellulite or sagging skin. Some shoppers also recommend wrapping the area after you apply the cream to make the effect last longer. And make sure the hot sensation has subsided before hopping into a hot shower — for obvious reasons!

