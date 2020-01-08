It’s easy to have a love-hate relationship with winter. After all, it’s the one season that requires the most planning for — especially in the wardrobe department. The second we feel like everything is figured out? Mother Nature comes in hot (or extra cold), and it’s back to the drawing board.

To sit here and say that dressing for the freezing temperatures is hard would be the understatement of the century! It’s nearly impossible. We have fabrics to consider, layers to plan out and we have to do both without looking like we’re heading on a voyage to space. Bulky astronaut suits just aren’t trending right now, which is why we’re looking to master the art of cold-weather dressing with this simple solution.

Grab the LUOYANXI High Waisted Tummy Control Soft Thick Leggings (originally $25) now only $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

The LUOYANXI High Waisted Tummy Control Soft Thick Leggings are the answer to all of our fashion-related problems. How so? Well, we’ve all been there: You’re heading out of the house to brave the morning commute, and the next thing you know, you’re freezing! A pair of work slacks just doesn’t cut it — which is why layering jeans or another pair of pants over these leggings is the ultimate move.

Variety is the spice of life, so commit to any (or every) one of the 16 available colors. It’s hard to choose — but luckily, there are two-packs available, which is optimal since you’ll be rocking these pretty much every time you step outside for the next few months!

Ever notice your leggings start to roll down after just a few wears? That’s never fun — but it isn’t the case here at all. See, this pair offers up a higher-waist which isn’t just flattering but has a “tummy control” feature, so you can essentially use these as shapewear underneath an ensemble. Reviewers described these with words like “flawless” and “perfect,” which is pretty much the general consensus.

Rounding out these perfect pants is their fleece lining. It’s the cherry on top that will make braving the cold a whole lot easier. Your legs will instantly be shielded and protected from whatever the weather brings! If layering these under your normal pants feels too bulky, fear not — the fleece ensures that they’ll be warm enough to run around town in as is!

The “comfortable material” is also receiving widespread praise. So many called these “high quality” and the “perfect winter pant.” Yes, it’s probably time to add these leggings to our carts right now!

