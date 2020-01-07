This Top-Rated Knit From Amazon Is the Key to Winter Dressing

Picture this: living in a world where getting dressed was, well, easy. What a time to be alive! We can’t even imagine that because right now, prepping ourselves in the morning can be an absolute nightmare! Don’t even get Us started when it’s as cold out as it is right now.

Well, seeing as winter isn’t going anywhere (anytime soon, at least) and those frigid temps aren’t improving, we need to be prepared. Instead of rushing to the store to find items picked over or completely sold out, get a step ahead of the game and invest in this practical piece. We’re confident that you (and your wardrobes!) will thank Us later.

Grab the Asskdam Women’s V-Neckline Button-Down Sweater for $28 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

Let’s backtrack for a second. We’re obviously looking for a piece with a certain “wow” factor — a piece that’s “amazing” from its “fit to its feel,” and comes available in more than one color option. Now, if you’re on the same page and this sounds up your alley, then turn your attention to the Asskdam Women’s V-Neckline Button-Down Sweater.

This sweater is the easiest investment to make this season. The second you inspect it further, you’ll agree. The “soft and cozy” material was amongst one of the many fan-favorite features and it’s definitely a piece you’ll want to wrap yourself up in all day. As a bonus, there are three available color options — so there’s no need to choose just one!

One reviewer noted that regardless of whether you select the white, grey or black shades, you “won’t be disappointed.” We get it, and can’t help but think this long sleeve cardigan is the poster child of versatility!

Grab the Asskdam Women’s V-Neckline Button-Down Sweater for $28 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

One reviewer said this piece was “as soft and comfortable it looks,” and is “very warm to wear.” The long sleeves provide wearers with the right amount of climate control (and support!) when the freezing weather sets in. Of course, the button-closure on the front also kicks it up a notch (or two). We can add a cami or tank top when we need it — or simply wear it solo underneath a larger coat. When spring rolls around, it will be beyond chic with a boyfriend jean and a cute pair of flats.

So what are you waiting for? This season, let’s embrace those unseasonably cold temperatures — and do so in style. This sweet sweater will have Us keeping warm while looking cool. Even better, it’ll do so without breaking the bank — so go ahead and add all three to your carts now. After all, the reviewers are practically demanding it!

See it: Grab the Asskdam Women’s V-Neckline Button-Down Sweater for $28 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out additional Asskdam items, more cardigans, and women’s clothing also available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!