This Loose Chiffon Top Is Simple and Elegant at the Same Time

Amazon is serving up fabulous and fashionable finds these days, and we’re taking notes. Not only do they have a wide variety of items, many of the pieces are sold at very affordable prices. Plus, the convenience of getting everything delivered directly to your doorstep? Unbeatable!

This top is our latest and greatest discovery. It’s perfectly understated and simple, which we adore. After all, we’re not looking for anything too dramatic right now! Plus, there are plenty of different color and print options to choose from, so you can score a piece that complements your sense of style.

This top features sheer short sleeves that drape effortlessly on the arms. The rest of the chest area is lined, so the sleeves are the only place where there will be any see-through action. It’s banded at the hem to cinch above your hips, which finishes off the look with a sleek silhouette! If prints aren’t your vibe, there are a series of solid colors to choose from. Black is always a safe bet, but for the summer, you may want to sport lighter colors that match the season’s mood. There’s a coral shade, a light blue hue and a beautiful bright lavender!

This top has an air of elegance to it, but it manages to be subdued at the same time. You can easily spice it up with some funky accessories, or keep things basic and let this shirt shine on its own. You can also tuck it into a pair of high-waisted shorts, or leave it hanging with virtually every type of bottom. It has a scoop neckline, and the back slightly dips down as well. This is the type of top that will always look chic, no matter what the current fashion trends are. No surprise here: Tons of shoppers are absolutely loving this top, and we can see why. We’re just as obsessed!

See it: Get the Neineiwu Women’s Loose Casual Short Sleeve Chiffon Top with free shipping for just $23, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 22, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

