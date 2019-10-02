



There’s nothing that we love more here at Shop With Us than feeling comfortable in our clothes. So, it comes as no surprise that one of the articles of clothing that we love to live in are leggings, of course! We honestly wish we could wear leggings 24/7, but sadly society doesn’t always agree with Us. Even though we want to rock them everywhere, chances are we couldn’t get away with it every time.

What are we to do?! The solution to this problem that we face has miraculously been solved by companies that have listened to us and truly understand our needs. Tons of brands have designed leggings that don’t look like them, but definitely still feel like them. We’re thrilled that this development in this tried-and-true clothing category has happened, and we’re always on the lookout for the best of the best incognito leggings that are out there. And this pair of faux leather leggings are one of the strongest that we’ve seen to date!

See it: Get the MCEDAR Women’s Faux Leather Leggings starting at just $25 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 2, 2019, but are subject to change.

When we want to wear leggings but can’t get away with wearing a standard cotton and spandex pair, the MCEDAR Women’s Faux Leather Leggings are definitely an excellent option. They offer up the look of real leather pants without the uncomfortable, and at times unwearable fit that is often common with a pair of genuine leather pants. Plus, they come in four different amazing styles to choose from!

These leggings are a serious winner. They can flatter virtually any body type, and that’s because MCEDAR was incredible enough to provide a wide range of sizes, and styles. You can pick up a pair of these leggings in eight different sizes, ranging from XS to 4X. Each of the four styles feature a waistband that has built-in tummy control, and these leggings are designed to hug every curve to create a sleek shape. These leggings are also said to work for any leg length — petite, regular and tall. We love a versatile piece and these are no exception!

Let’s get into the fur amazing styles that these leggings come in — each of them made of stretchy black faux leather material. There’s a high-waist cut pair that has stitching on the front to give the illusion of a zip front closure and front pockets, with two real stretch pockets in the back that are large enough to fit your phone. The second pair have no pockets or illusion stitching and just feature a wide high-cut waistband that slightly dips in the back to accentuate the backside.

The third pair have a slightly thinner high-cut waistband and fit like your run-of-the-mill pair of leggings. And the last pair are also high-cut, feature illusion stitching in the front with real front pockets, as well as illusion stitching in the back that create the appearance of back pockets. Whatever style of the MCEDAR Women’s Faux Leather Leggings that you choose, they’re sure to be an absolute hit no matter where you wear them!

