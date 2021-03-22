Amazon’s New Service Makes Having a Personal Shopper Easier Than Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No surprise here: Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for fashion! You can find some seriously amazing pieces for great prices — not to mention the convenience of having everything delivered right to your home. But here’s the thing: Sometimes, the incredible amount of inventory can be overwhelming! There are thousands upon thousands of dresses, skirts, jeans and shoes — and it may be difficult to find what you want if you’re in a rush.

That’s why Amazon’s Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe is such an exciting feature to explore. If you haven’t heard about it yet, allow Us to explain: It essentially brings a completely customizable personal shopping experience to your fingertips every month, delivering you amazing styles that you’re practically guaranteed to love.

Here’s how it works: Anyone who’s a Prime member has the opportunity to sign up, and you pay a monthly fee of $4.99 for a curated selection of clothes, shoes and accessories. When you first sign up, you’ll fill out a detailed questionnaire about your personal style and what items you tend to shop for the most. You can choose which brands are your favorites, colors and prints that you absolutely want to avoid — and your preferred styles and silhouettes.

You’ll also pick out how much you typically spend on different articles of clothing to ensure that your monthly curated collection is within budget, which is so helpful! You can also choose which pieces you want to receive, or simply leave it up to the stylists and score a surprise mix.

After you finish up the entire process, all you have to do is wait for your stylish to get back to you! Pick out your eight favorite selections, and your order will arrive shortly for you to try on.

This is our favorite part about this service — it’s completely risk-free! You’ll have a week to decide if you like any of the pieces that were sent, and of course, return the ones you’re not into. You’ll only pay for what you keep, and conveniently ship what you don’t want back in the same box that comes with your order. This service from Prime Wardrobe eliminates so much of the stress that comes with online shopping, and is an ultra-affordable way to live like an A-lister!

