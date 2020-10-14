Prime Day: The 7 Best Halloween-Themed Deals on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please Note: Prices and deals are accurate at time of publication, but are subject to change.

Let’s be real. Whenever we’re presented with the choice of trick or treat, we’re always going to go with the latter. If that treat is candy, we’re so in, but if that treat happens to be a major sale on a must-have item during Prime Day? We’re coming back wearing another costume for seconds!

There are a skele-ton of boo-tiful finds and scary-good deals at Amazon right now — not to mention some gore-geous decor — but nabbing everything on sale is going to require a little haste. You’ll have to have your order placed by the end of the day…or else you could totally miss out! Now that is scary. So let’s not wait any longer! We’ve picked out some awesome Halloween-themed deals you can check out below!

1. This Hocus Pocus Tee — 18% off!

Hocus Pocus is pretty much everyone’s favorite Halloween movie, and now you can pay homage to the Sanderson sisters with this incredible T-shirt. It was $17, but it’s just $14 for Prime Day with free shipping. The only question is…”witch” color will you choose?

2. This Spooky Mini Waffle Maker — 20% off!

Mini waffles? Already super cute. Mini waffles in spooky Halloween designs? Perfection. This CucinaPro waffle maker will cook up waffles in shape of ghosts, bats, Jack-o’-lanterns and more, and it will do it all for 20% off. Originally $38, it’s now just $30!

3. This Face Paint Kit — 43% off!

This Zenovika face paint kit not only comes with vibrant colors, but also tons of stencils, a few glitters, brushes, sponges and even chalk hair colors to help really perfect your look. If you’re looking to flex your creativity this Halloween, this kit is a must-have. It started at $30, but it’s just $17 right now. This deal is already partially claimed, so act fast!

4. This Projector Light — 20% off!

This projector light can display a Halloween-themed design on your home, such as a skeleton, a ghost or a witch. The best part, though? You can reuse it for other holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas by just switching up the design. This light was $36, but now it’s $29 for Prime Day!

5. This Tarot Card Deck — 31% off!

Tarot cards have a bit of a spooky quality to them, but this bestselling MagicSeer deck may also help you and your friends with some serious “self-illumination.” It’s great deck for either beginner or advanced tarot readers, and it’s marked down from $23 to $16 for Prime Day!

6. This Skull Cardigan — 20% off!

A simple sweater from the front, this cardigan’s cut-out skull detail over in back is an unexpected but much appreciated addition. The design is so intricate, we would definitely wear this piece in winter and spring too. Originally $22, it’s just $18 today!

7. These Skeleton Hair Clips — 20% off!

Is it weird to call these skeleton hand hair clips cute? Because we think they’re pretty adorable — in a bit of a creepy way. They’re comfortable to wear and they’re the perfect eerie element to add to your ominous October looks. You get four per order! They were $7, but they’re $6 for Prime Day!

Want to shop more? See all Prime Day deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!