Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

School’s back in session! Sad that summer is almost over? Dreading all the homework in your future? We have the perfect pick-me-up! Right now, Amazon is offering some major back-to-school benefits just for students.

If you sign up for a Prime Student membership today, you’ll be eligible for special promotions across Amazon’s various platforms — delivery, entertainment and beyond! After your six-month trial ends, you can enjoy your Prime membership at half the price. Keep scrolling for more details on this exclusive deal!

Prime Video

As a Prime Student, you’ll have unlimited access to a vast selection of movies and TV shows. Prime Video is home to many award-winning projects, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Fleabag, Manchester by the Sea and The Big Sick. And this summer’s smash hit series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, also debuted on Amazon Prime (if you haven’t seen the first season yet, go binge it immediately).

This fall, Prime members can watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power beginning on September 9 and Thursday Night Football starting on September 15. Cheer on your team from the comfort of your bedroom!

Prime Delivery

Another Prime Student membership perk is free express shipping on deliveries! De-stress during exams by treating yourself to some retail therapy. Shop a wide range of products, from fashion and beauty to dorm decor. Have a last-minute theme party coming up in college? Amazon has endless options (trust Us — it’s our go-to source for costumes and accessories!)

Even More Savings!

Additional deals include six months free of LinkedIn Premium (a great way to network if you’re looking for an internship or job), free food delivery with Grubhub and three months free of the Calm meditation app. This Prime Student membership just earned an A+ in our books!

Students can sign up for Prime Student membership here!

Looking for additional deals? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!