No One Will Know You Got This Designer-Style Tote on Amazon

We love our designer bags. Of course we do! We wouldn’t deny it. But we only own so many. They’re expensive, and even though we view them as “worth it” in a way, we’re also not on board with spending our entire paycheck on them — especially if there’s a more affordable option that’s potentially just as good.

Plus, it’s fun searching the internet for more inexpensive alternatives! It’s like a game, or a treasure hunt. How good does it feel to strike gold? We know we were totally elated when we spotted this tote on Amazon for under $50!

Get the lMKIDS The Tote Bag for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

If you’ve wanted a tote like this before but didn’t want to pay hundreds of dollars for a small leather version, this easy-to-clean, PU leather look-alike is a fantastic option. It saves you an impressive amount, and it reportedly looks just as amazing! It’s structured, featuring neat topstitching and two top handles. There’s an adjustable and removable shoulder strap as well!

Inside this bag is one large main compartment, plus a slotted pocket and a zipper pocket to help you organize smaller items like your phone, keys or lip balm. Back outside, you have five colors to choose from: beige, black, brown, white and grey. Such wearable shades!

Want to see more totes? We’ve got you. Amazon has so many amazing bags to offer, we wanted to feature five more we thought you might love. Shop below!

Looking for something slouchier? This KALIDI corduroy tote is such a great piece for casual, everyday wear!

How about something on the sporty side? Each version of this tie-dye Adidas tote is totally unique!

We’ve been completely digging the puffy, pillowy trend lately, and this BAGSMART tote is the perfect example!

Small and cozily covered in sherpa, this The Drop tote is a smart and stylish option for going to into fall and winter!

If you need something large, maybe for work or travel, this ECOSUSI Laptop Tote is a fan-favorite — featuring multiple compartments!

