This Cozy Hoodie Is Fully Lined With Sherpa for Maximum Comfort

It’s getting cold out there, huh? Maybe the weather messed with you a little by throwing a 70 degree day into the November mix only to pull the rug out from under you once again and hit you with those freezing temps. It’s rough out there — and in there too! Some of us can’t even control our own heat!

It’s time to go all out. When it’s so cold you can see your breath and frost starts to cover all of your windows, you know what you need. Sherpa! All of that fuzzy fleece and plush faux-fur — we can’t get enough of it. It’s like instant warmth with the added benefit of comfort. The issue? Plenty of sherpa pieces skimp out on the actual sherpa. This top-rated hoodie on Amazon, however, doesn’t hold back!

Get the Yeokou Sherpa-Lined Zip-Up Hooded Sweatshirt starting at just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

You know how some pieces are marketed mainly as sherpa or faux-fur pieces, but they end up only having it on the outside and not the inside where you can actually feel it? There are some that try to trick you too, only adding it at the placket or the collar. This sweatshirt, however, is fully lined with it. The torso is lined with sherpa, the sleeves are lined with sherpa and even the drawstring hood is lined with sherpa! You can see what it looks like when it’s inside out in the top photo!

This hoodie has a full-zip closure in front, side pockets and a ribbed hem and cuffs, helping to keep the cold out and the warmth in. It’s the ultimate weapon for fighting away the frigid air — all while looking cute! Yes, this piece is fully lined with plush material, but it’s not heavy or bulky. It’s not going to swallow your figure whole!

This sweatshirt, which has garnered so many glowing reviews, is currently available in five colors. The sherpa remains a neutral beige in all of them, but as for the outer layer of fabric, you can choose among black, navy, red and two shades of grey. You can also just…not choose. Why choose when you can grab them all?

