We’re no meteorologists, but we can still tell that the weather has been out of control lately. It’s freezing outside! Even in typically sunny Southern California, it’s been raining all week. We’re trying to focus on simple tasks, but we’re shivering through our flimsy fashion. The other day, we even resorted to wearing a winter coat inside! Enough is enough. We need to find appropriate outerwear that will keep Us warm in any environment.

While scrolling through Amazon’s immense selection of styles, we stumbled upon the cutest zip-up jacket that was exactly what we were looking for! This sherpa fleece full-zip is functional and versatile — we can rock it anywhere from our living room to lunch with friends. This popular product is selling out fast, so shop now before it’s too late!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Sherpa Long Sleeve Mock Neck Full-Zip Jacket with Woven Trim for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Amazon Essentials jacket is the ideal insulation on a cold winter’s day. Lined with polar fleece, this Sherpa jacket is ultra-comfy and cozy. Lightweight enough to wear as a layering piece and warm enough to wear on its own, it’s the type of outerwear that works with any outfit. The subtle color-block design and elastic cuffs give this jacket extra fashion-forward edge. We’re swooning over all nine stunning color combos — but we particularly have our eyes on the Ecru/Beige, Olive/Cheetah and Camel/Lime Green.

Now let’s get to these rave reviews, shall we? One customer gushed, “Love everything about it. It is the warmest fleece I have ever owned.” Another shopper shared, “I am ALWAYS on the cold side so I wanted something that I can wear around the house and is machine washable, and of course, cute. This fits the bill. Very, very happy.” According to one review, “This is such a cute sherpa jacket. It is very warm and soft. It is a total dupe of a famous brand jacket for a much lower price. Fit is perfect. Highly recommend.” We love an affordable alternative to luxe lookalikes!

This Sherpa jacket from Amazon Essentials is stylish enough to wear out while running errands or running around the neighborhood, but it’s also the optimal outerwear for lounging around the house. Throw this jacket on over your favorite pair of PJs or dress it up with jeans. No matter how you style it, you’ll definitely be warm all winter in this fabulous full-zip!

