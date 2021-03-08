21 Mega-Affordable Fashion Staples for Spring — All Under $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every time a new season starts to peek its head over the horizon, we’re overcome with the urge to revamp our entire wardrobe. Out with the old and in with the new, new, new. Our wallet, however, starts to cower away — afraid of the type of damage we might do when we’re not exhibiting any self-control!

You can still make a shopping spree happen without spending a month’s worth of paychecks though. You just have to shop the right items at the right place. If you’re looking for pieces all under $25, for example, Amazon has so many to choose from, you won’t feel limited at all. In fact, we’ve picked out 21 of them you’ll be obsessed with for spring!

21 Mega-Affordable Fashion Staples for Spring

T-Shirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The just-released Romwe T-shirt is a perfect example of how to turn a basic into an essential!

2. We Also Love: This Vintage Flora tee puts a spin on the classic spring floral style!

3. We Also Love: For those spring days that are still showing hints of winter influence, we recommend this striped, long-sleeve SweatyRocks tee!

Shop more women’s T-shirts at Amazon here!

Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This Relipop dress has all of our favorite features: polka dots, ruffles, a wrap design and more!

5. We Also Love: We love the beachy, brunchy vibes of this R.Vivimos dress with its floral embroidery and chic, off-the-shoulder design!

6. We Also Love: This Floerns corduroy overall dress is simply a fashion lover’s dream!

Shop more women’s dresses at Amazon here!

Shorts

7. Our Absolute Favorite: These YIBOCK shorts are made of a lightweight linen and cotton blend and are such a cute, comfy alternative to denim!

8. We Also Love: When we do want to go denim, these Gloria Vanderbilt shorts are the perfect in-between length. And you can always cuff them!

9. We Also Love: When it’s time to work out or lounge around in comfort, we’re grabbing these Yogalicious bike shorts!

Shop more women’s shorts at Amazon here!

Skirts

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Pleats, leopard print and a flowy silhouette — oh my! This CHARTOU midi skirt has it all going on!

11. We Also Love: For a mini length, this floral Arjungo skirt is easily our pick!

12. We Also Love: And for a maxi length, we definitely had to go with this chiffon Topdress skirt!

Shop more women’s skirts at Amazon here!

Light Jackets

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Timeless, iconic, always stylish. This Nicasia jacket has that classic denim look we love!

14. We Also Love: This Starter anorak jacket is great for windy, rainy days!

15. We Also Love: The windowpane plaid design on this Milumia blazer makes it an instant standout!

Shop more women’s spring jackets at Amazon here!

Shoes

16. Our Absolute Favorite: These Adokoo canvas sneakers can easily go with any of the pieces we listed above (and so many more)!

17. We Also Love: We’ve been dying to wear sandals, and the second it’s warm enough, we’re slipping into this strappy Amazon Essentials pair!

18. We Also Love: These fan-favorite Rolly Flats are the ultimate pack-and-go shoes. They even come with a tote bag!

Shop more women’s shoes at Amazon here!

Accessories

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Trendy round frames with pretty pink lenses? These WearMe Pro sunglasses are everything!

20. We Also Love: We love switching over to lighter-colored bags made with more casual materials for spring, and this Belsmi bag has the exact seasonal vibes we adore!

21. We Also Love: We’re obsessed with the floral spin this JOOWEN hat puts on the typical baseball cap style!

Shop more women’s accessories at Amazon here!

