We Used Amazon StyleSnap to Find a $22 Hot Pink Bra Just Like J. Lo’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One star whose style we’ll never get sick of? The one and only Jennifer Lopez. Whether she’s stunning the world in Versace, starting a new campaign with Coach or simply rocking a sports bra and sunnies, we’re always left feeling inspired. Maybe we can’t quite recreate her high-fashion looks on the daily, but we can certainly emulate her sporty, casual style!

J. Lo posted multiple photos, both on the main feed of her Instagram and on her Story, showing off her coveted “I voted” sticker on Election Day. In one selfie she wore a pair of her Quay sunglasses, while in both she wore a hot pink sports bra with doubled-up straps. The look was simple yet infinitely cool, so we immediately hopped on Amazon StyleSnap so we could recreate it!

Get the NIKIBIKI Seamless Criss Cross Ribbed Crop Top Cami for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

Amazon StyleSnap is a futuristic shopping tool you can use online or on the Amazon app. Simply upload a photo (or even a video screenshot) of someone wearing a piece you love, and the tool will run a quick digital search, almost immediately presenting you with a list of options available on Amazon that look just like that piece, and sometimes are even the exact same. We did just that with J. Lo’s selfie, and we were not let down!

To be honest, we might even prefer this $22 bra we found to Lopez’s. It’s seamless and has buttery-soft fabric made to feel like peach skin, it’s stretchy, it’s practically weightless and it has no padding. It does, however, have a supportive band below the bust, as well as ribbed fabric to help conceal you. It’s one-size-fits-most too, which means you can take the guessing game out of buying bras online without trying them on first!

Get the NIKIBIKI Seamless Criss Cross Ribbed Crop Top Cami for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

Just like Lopez’s, this pull-on bra also comes in a hot pink shade (as well as a ravishing red) and has a set of straps over each shoulder. You’ll see it has an awesome strappy design in back too — one you’ll definitely want to show off!

Whether you’re wearing this bra to the voting booth next election, to flow your way through some morning yoga or to upgrade your street style, you’ll find it will quickly become a wardrobe staple. Try it with high-rise jeans and heeled booties, a kimono-style cardigan and a mini skirt or leggings and sneakers. Just three of so many looks you can try!

Get the NIKIBIKI Seamless Criss Cross Ribbed Crop Top Cami for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from NIKIBIKI here and see more sports bras here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!