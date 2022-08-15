30 Hours Only! The Drop x Jennie Jenkins Just Launched on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The newest collab collection from The Drop just launched on Amazon… which means time is already running out! The Drop’s limited-edition releases are all very limited, with each piece made to order. That means you only have 30 hours to shop before everything is gone for good!

This time around, The Drop collaborated with London-based fashion and beauty content creator Jennie Jenkins, a.k.a. @thejenniejenkins on Instagram. She put together some gorgeous mix-and-match pieces to wear on vacation, for nights out and beyond. This collection will be available until 5:15 p.m. on August 16 (or until it sells out). Shop our five top picks from the collection below and remember to shop fast!

This Knit Dress

On her Instagram, Jenkins wrote that this dress “fits like a dream” and “hugs you in all the right places.” It’s stretchy and comfortable, but seriously figure-flattering!

Get The Drop Treetop One Shoulder Knit Dress by @thejenniejenkins for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Wide Leg Pants

We are majorly into flowy, patterned pants lately. They’re hard to resist — and in this case, we won’t. We totally want the matching top too!

Get The Drop Women’s Abstract Print Wide Leg Pants by @thejenniejenkins for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.



This Lime Shirt

This bold top is the ultimate example of how you can take a staple style and elevate it to the extreme. The dropped shoulders and the exaggerated cuffs are everything!

Get The Drop Women’s Lime Drop Shoulder Shirt by @thejenniejenkins for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This One-Shoulder Top

This 100% cotton blouse has every detail perfected. The loose fit, the functional waist wrap, the ruching and beyond — we just love!

Get The Drop Women’s White One Shoulder Long Sleeve Top by @thejenniejenkins for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.



Color Switch!

If you’re liking what you’re seeing but thinking about how much you’d prefer a piece in a different color, you’re in luck. You can also grab some pieces in different shades, such as the knit dress or the one-shoulder top in mango yellow!

