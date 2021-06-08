Amazon’s Latest Influencer-Approved Collection Is Full of Trendy Pieces

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon has been delivering serious looks lately thanks to The Drop, and we’ve been obsessed with every single collection! These limited-edition pieces are curated by fashion influencers who dominate the social media game.

The latest collaboration comes from Lauren Wolfe, a New York City-based lifestyle blogger who has an amazing sense of style. Her collection includes super trendy items as well as everyday essentials that should be a part of any well-curated closet! Check them out below, and remember that these styles won’t be available forever. If you’re swooning over a particular piece, pick it up now before it’s gone for good!

This Groovy Halter Mini Dress

We’re digging the fun, bright print on this dress, which is serving up retro vibes. You can get creative by styling the halter straps in different ways. It’s a summer sensation!

Get The Drop Women’s Blue Abstract Print String Halter Neck Mini Dress by @_laurenwolfe_ for $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Retro Halter Top

The design and print of this halter top prove that the ’70s are so on trend right now!

Get The Drop Women’s Blue Abstract Print Adjustable Length Halter Top by @_laurenwolfe_ for $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Matching Mini Skirt

This skirt was made to wear with the above halter top, but it would also look adorable with tons of other crop tops!

Get The Drop Women’s Blue Abstract Print Slim Mini Skirt by @_laurenwolfe_ for $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Cream Halter Dress

This sleek cream mini dress is made from a stretchy ribbed jersey material that’s both comfortable and fashion-forward!

Get The Drop Women’s Whisper White Halter V-Neck Mini Dress by @_laurenwolfe_ for $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Ruched Strappy Mini Skirt

You can wear this mini skirt in two ways — with the straps tucked in or wrapped around your waist for an ultra-trendy look!

Get The Drop Women’s Black Ruched-Waist Mini Skirt by @_laurenwolfe_ for $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Little Black Summer Dress

This dress is the ultimate warm-weather LBD! We love the open back and halter neckline — this is the type of dress that you can wear around the clock!

Get The Drop Women’s Black Halter V-Neck Mini Dress by @_laurenwolfe_ for $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

