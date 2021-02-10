Going Fast! Amazon’s Latest The Drop Collection Has So Many Spring Staples

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We continue to be seriously impressed by what Amazon’s The Drop has to offer! Over the past few months, they have enlisted some of our favorite influencers and other style stars to create their own line of limited-edition capsule collections — and have also launched their own rotating staple styles that are frequently updated to reflect the trends of the season.

The latest “drop” comes courtesy of fashion lifestyle bloggers @wearetwinset — a.k.a Sarah Ellis & Philippa Bloom — a duo of former stylists based in London. Their taste is undeniably classic yet modern, and the collection delivers on all fronts. This latest curation includes tons of trendy pieces that you’ll want for the warmer months, and we’ve laid out our top picks for you below. This range will only be live for six more hours, so shop now before time runs out!

This Feminine White Shirt

The romantic vibes of this dress shirt are next-level! The light and airy feel is such a pleasant upgrade to the crisp and classic garment.

Get The Drop Women’s White Oversized Pop-Over Shirt by @wearetwinset for $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Chic Longline Blazer

The oversized blazer is back, baby! You can throw this jacket over any outfit to dress it up instantly.

Get The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer for prices starting at $62, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Super Flowy Maxi Dress

This maxi dress is everything! We adore the leopard print graphic and its relaxed, girlie fit.

Get The Drop Women’s Leopard Print Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress by @wearetwinset for $70, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

These High-Waisted Dress Pants

We’re calling it now: Wide-leg pants will be everywhere this spring! They look so elegant, but are beyond comfortable and easy to wear.

Get The Drop Women’s Julia Loose High-Waist Belted Pleated Tapered Leg Poplin Pant for prices starting at $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Dressy Print Tee

This top is just as comfortable as a standard white tee, but its design is completely eye-catching. The shoulders are slightly padded, which creates a puffed-out style that looks trendy. Plus, who doesn’t love a zebra print moment?

Get The Drop Women’s Zebra Print Padded-Shoulder Crew-Neck Short-Sleeve Tee by @wearetwinset for $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Structured Khaki Shirt Jacket

Shackets are the future of outerwear, so it’s time to get involved. This color is laid-back and glamorous — best of both worlds!

Get The Drop Women’s Wheat Shirt Jacket by @wearetwinset for $60, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

