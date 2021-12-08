You Only Have 5 Hours Left to Shop This Fashion-Forward Collection From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The clock is ticking! Amazon’s latest curated collection dropped yesterday, and you only have five hours left to shop these limited-edition looks. This newest release features polished pieces designed by influencers Nasteha and Nuni Yusuf, also known as @theyusufs. The stylish sisters are entrepreneurs with an eye for feminine fashion with a little bit of edge. Their debut collab with The Drop features cutout details, sleek silhouettes and fun prints.

“Our collection is inspired by the female body, featuring feminine silhouettes with sleek lines and details that celebrate the best part of every body in a subtle way,” the Yusufs said in a statement. “Every piece can easily be paired with an existing item in your closet or worn with any other piece in our collection.” We picked some of our favorite finds from their exclusive collection below. Shop now before it’s too late!

This Black Cutout Midi Dress

Take the classic LBD to the next level with this black midi dress. The cutout is flirty yet tasteful, making this frock the ideal choice for drinks with the girls or date night. We’re smitten with the bell sleeves and flattering snug fit. Just add a pair of heels or boots for an effortlessly elegant ensemble.

Get The Drop Women’s Black Cutout Dress by @theyusufs for just $60 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on December 8, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Ivory Cutout Top

Give the cold shoulder with this asymmetrical cutout top, available in both ivory and black. This unique piece is quite the fashion statement! You can style this long-sleeve shirt with denim jeans or spice it up with patterned pants. And thanks to the form-fitting cut, you could also tuck this top into a high-waisted skirt for a bodysuit effect.

Get The Drop Women’s Ivory Cutout Top by @theyusufs for just $50 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on December 8, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Brown Utility Shacket

This chocolate belted shacket means business! A mix between a shirt and a jacket, this top can be worn in multiple ways for endless outfit opportunities. Turn this layering piece into a set with matching chocolate wide-leg pants by @theyusufs, or add a pair of skinny jeans or faux-leather pants instead. You can easily take this shacket from day to night.

Get The Drop Women’s Chocolate Belted Shacket by @theyusufs for just $70 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on December 8, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

