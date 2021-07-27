The Drop’s Latest Limited-Edition Styles Are All Wardrobe Must-Haves

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon has been upping the ante with their fashion game thanks to The Drop! Along with the staple pieces that are available, limited-edition collections roll out designed by some of your favorite influencers and style stars.

The latest comes from the blogging duo behind @somewherelately, and we’re completely obsessed with each and every piece! Keep reading to check out what the collection has to offer and get your orders in before these styles are gone for good!

This Adorable Sundress

This is the type of dress that you can wear anywhere and style up or down for practically every event on the calendar!

Get The Drop Women’s Ginger Dot Print Cutout Midi Dress by @somewherelately for prices starting at $60, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Stunning One-Shoulder Top

The tie detail at the hem of this crop top amps up the elegance factor!

Get The Drop Women’s Chocolate Brown Cropped One Shoulder Top by @somewherelately for prices starting at $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Flouncy Ruffle Top

If your style is super feminine, you’re going to adore this top!

Get The Drop Women’s Ginger Dot Print Cropped Tiered Top by @somewherelately for prices starting at $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Casual Button-Down Top

The chocolate brown shade of this top will look amazing on so many different skin tones, and we love the oversized fit!

Get The Drop Women’s Chocolate Brown Shirt Jacket by @somewherelately for $55, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Matching Pants

Pick up these pants to go with the button-down for the perfect monochromatic #OOTD!

Get The Drop Women’s Chocolate Brown Pull-On Pant by @somewherelately for $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

