Embrace the Tie-Dye Trend With These Cropped Hoodies From Amazon

Tie-dye has never been more popular! The rise of DIY tie-dye projects on social media over the past few months is seriously impressive — and totally inspiring! But not all of Us have the crafty nature built into our DNA (or the outdoor space to partake, for that matter). So how can we get into the trend without risking creative embarrassment?

Pick up some tie-dye gear that’s already made, of course. We found these adorable cropped tie-dye hoodies on Amazon, and to say we’re obsessed would be an understatement!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Letter Print Long Sleeve Crop Top Hoodie for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 25, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

These cute cropped hoodies completely nail the trend. They are the ideal garment to upgrade our outfits during this period of social isolation. These days, we’re all embracing our casual selves and rocking the best loungewear and athleisure pieces that are still in stock. This hoodie is exactly what we’ve been looking for!

There are several tie-dye color palettes to choose from. Most of them are in the traditional bright pastel shades, but there are darker options as well. If you’re already covered in the tie-dye department, this hoodie is available in several other prints. You can go for camo or even score a solid color — but where’s the fun in that? It’s all about fantastical fashion at the moment, so select whichever hoodie speaks to your personal style the most.

If you like your loungewear on the more polished side, pick out a piece that has been fully hemmed. But if you dig the vintage vibes of fraying, there are some cutoff hoodies you’ll be all over! Distressed garments are trending now too, and this is an easy way to get in on the action without going overboard. Clearly, we’re sold on this hoodie — and we think you may love it just as much as we do!

