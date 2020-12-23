5 Ultra-Warm Coats to Get You Through Winter — All Top-Rated on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s about that time of year to switch over from your peacoats and trench coats to your heavier puffers if you haven’t already. We’re sensing a lot of cold breezes, falling snow and icy sidewalks in your near future. It’s especially important to have a super warm coat this year, as many of us are seeing many friends and family members solely outdoors!

Luckily, Amazon has so many options to choose from. So many. Like, it’s kind of hard to narrow it down. That’s why we took care of that part for you. We’ve picked out five ultra-warm, highly-rated and totally cute winter coats to keep you comfy and toasty over the remainder of winter, whether you’re looking to spend under $50 or over $100!

Orolay Thickened Down Jacket

This coat is so good that it’s basically famous. You can’t stroll through the streets of a major city without spotting it. It manages to make an ultra-puffy, oversized design so chic and fabulous, and the fleece and down details make it so cozy!

Get the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket starting at $150 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Calvin Klein Chevron Quilted Packable Down Jacket

We obviously trust in anything Calvin Klein, but this jacket is definitely a standout for Us with its tall collar and down insulation. It hits just above the knee too, “creating a larger shield against harsh conditions”!

Get the Calvin Klein Chevron Quilted Packable Down Jacket starting at $85 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Down Jacket

If you’re looking for something on the shorter, lighter side that still packs a punch (of warmth), this down-filled Amazon Essentials jacket is a wonderful, affordable pick. It comes in so many colors too!

Get the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Down Jacket starting at $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Tommy Hilfiger Mid Length Down Alternative Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood

If you’re allergic to down or simply don’t prefer it, this Tommy Hilfiger quilted coat might suit your fancy. The faux-fur trim on the detachable hood is everything and more!

Get the Tommy Hilfiger Mid Length Down Alternative Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood starting at $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Aofur Thick Faux Fur Big Hooded Parka

A quilted puffer…but make it faux fur. This plush coat is incredibly luxurious, and we can’t get over that oversized hood. It’s everything we love about function and fashion combined!

Get the Aofur Thick Faux Fur Big Hooded Parka starting at $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

