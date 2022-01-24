The 7 Best Boots on Sale at Amazon for Up to 43% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

These boots are made for walkin’! But run — don’t walk — to score these amazing deals on Amazon! We rounded up our seven favorite boots on sale for up to 43% off. From Chelsea boots to cowboy boots, these shoes check all our boxes. Plus, they’re all under $60! Score. These footwear styles are oh-so-chic and fashion-forward, so shop now before it’s too late!

These Lug Sole Platform Chelsea Boots

Elevate your footwear game with these lug sole platform boots. This luxe style seems like a designer brand but for a fraction of the cost. As one shopper said, “These look like real leather and like the ones I ALMOST bought from Zara last year but for half that price. They are so so comfy.”

Get the Tinstree Women’s Lug Sole Platform Boots Mid-Calf Elastic Chunky Block Heel Leather Chelsea Booties starting at just $40 (originally $50) at Amazon!

These Waterproof Snow Boots

Keep your toes toasty this winter in these waterproof snow boots. One customer claims, “These boots are the most comfortable, warm boots I’ve ever owned. Water and snow do not stick to them, slides right off.” Not to mention, these snow boots are super stylish!

Get the Cior Women’s Snow Boots Winter II Waterproof Fur-Lined Anti-Slip Boot for just $59 (originally $80) at Amazon!

These Chelsea Heeled Ankle Booties

Step it up in these top-rated heeled booties. A staple in any closet, these classic Chelsea boots pair perfectly with denim or dresses. “I LOVE THEM,” gushed one shopper. “They are seriously so comfortable, easy to walk in and [made from] beautiful material.”

Get the Dream Pairs Women’s High Heel Chelsea Style Ankle Bootie starting at just $34 (originally $60) at Amazon!

These Western Cowboy Booties

Giddy-up in these trendy cowboy booties! We’re rootin’ tootin’ excited about this major deal, right in time for Stagecoach this April. Shoppers say these shoes are comfy and cute to boot!

Get the Globalwin Women’s The Western Cowboy Boots for just $36 (originally $48) at Amazon!

These Chunky Chain Boots

Make a fashion statement in these chunky chain boots. The sophisticated silhouette features waterproof leather, golden hardware and non-slip rubber soles — fashionable and functional! A Top 1000 Reviewer declared, “Stylish, comfortable and with a great chunky platform sole that’s durable, has good traction and is on-trend.”

Get the Vivianly Women’s Mid-Calf Chunky Platform Ankle Booties starting at just $37 (originally $48) at Amazon!

These Mid-Calf Riding Boots

A cross between a riding boot, a motorcycle boot and a combat boot, these shoes are in a league of their own. According to one reviewer, “They’re not only beautiful and elegant but also very comfortable and good for winter weather.” These sleek boots have just the right amount of edge for an everyday look.

Get the Dream Pairs Women’s Riding Combat Motorcycle Mid-Calf Winter Boots for just $27 (originally $39) at Amazon!

These Quilted Knee-High Boots

With over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, these tall quilted boots are quite the popular pick. One customer even called them “the perfect riding boot!” Steal the show in these sophisticated fashion boots, featuring gold buckles and zippers.

Get the Globalwin Women’s Quilted Knee-High Fashion Boots starting at just $36 (originally $48) at Amazon!

