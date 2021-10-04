This Luxe Dress Has an Empire Waist That Will Flatter Your Figure

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re shopping for a flattering dress online, what details should you look out for? It’s not like you can try the frock on before buying it, so you need to have some level of confidence that the piece you’re ordering will fit — and fit well.

One design element that always seems to suit a variety of frames is the empire waist cut! Typically, these dresses are loose and cinch in at the top of the waist or underneath the bust for a fit that not only looks fabulous — but feels super comfortable too. So, when this dress from Amoretu popped up, we knew we had to share it with you!

Get the Amoretu Women’s Long Sleeve Casual Flowy Swing Dress for prices starting at $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

As mentioned, this dress has an empire waist that’s created with a small, stretchy piece of elastic. Depending on the size of your chest, it might be higher or lower on your body — but that’s the type of universally flattering silhouette that looks great on so many different shapes!

While that’s obviously an exciting perk, we also have to talk about this dress’ amazing sleeves! They’re billowy and have slits that run down the sides to show a touch of skin. The sleeves elevate its overall aesthetic and make it feel far fancier. The rest of the dress flows out into a looser skirt that’s absolutely elegant. The hem might be shorter or longer depending on your height, so check out the size chart to see if the length will work for you.

At the moment, you can pick up the dress in six different colors that are all perfect for the fall months. Take your pick from Burgundy Red, Navy Blue, Ginger Yellow, Dark Green, Brown and Black! You can upgrade its vibe with heels and sleek accessories, or make it casual with ankle booties and a leather moto jacket. This dress truly checks off all the boxes — it’s flattering, versatile and comfortable. Honestly, what more could you want?

