We’re Taking Advantage of 23andMe’s Amazing Thanksgiving Family Offer





With the holiday season officially upon Us, family has been heavy on the brain. While we love spending time with our loved ones and creating new memories, we often wonder about our ancestry. If you’re like Us and have always been curious about your lineage, then there’s no better way to get the specifics than by scooping up a 23andMe kit – and we’ve just found a massive 50 percent off Thanksgivings offer we’re scooping up ASAP!

Offer Details: For a limited time you can grab the 23andMe Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit for $49 each (50% off) with the purchase of two kits or more and a single kit for $69 (regularly $100 – still a great deal).

23andMe is a mission-driven company determined to help people access, understand and benefit from the human genome. They aim to use data to revolutionize health, wellness and research. Anyone can find out where their DNA is from out of over 150 regions worldwide.

Instead of relying on traditional methods to get answers, 23andMe allows Us to collect DNA in the comfort of our own home. Even better, no blood samples nor needles are involved. The process starts with ordering a home-based saliva collection kit. Equipped with a specimen bag, tube container, tube cap, funnel lid and step-by-step instructions, simply gather your sample, register your collection tube with the barcode and mail it back in the pre-paid package. Expect results 2-4 weeks after the company receives the lab sample. (Note: Processing times may vary and it may take up to 8 weeks to receive results.)

Once back, we’ll receive an email that our reports are ready to explore. And with our DNA being capable of telling Us where our ancestors lived more than 500 years ago, you know it’s going to be a fascinating report! 23andMe can provide estimates of ancestry percentages down to the 0.1 percent (amazing, right?).

Complete with reports ranging from ancestry composition, maternal & paternal haplogroups, Neanderthal ancestry, DNA family and DNA relatives, we can connect with relatives who share similar DNA.

Imagine being able to discover the origins of either your mom or dad’s ancestors! The tool reports on our maternal and paternal lineage by identifying our haplogroups — which can trace part of our ancestry back to a specific group of individuals from a very, very long time ago. 23andMe can even tell Us how much of our DNA is derived from Neanderthals, who vanished thousands of years ago.

This company also offers an ancestry timeline to discover where different ethnic groups were introduced into our DNA. With a breakdown across 150 plus regions worldwide, including East Asia, Irish, Sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and more, we cannot wait to get to the bottoms of our roots.

The best part? Our privacy is protected. The company promises to not share any data without explicit consent. Federal law (GINA) is also in place to protect our findings from employer and health insurance discrimination based on our genetics.

The DNA collection kit is FDA-cleared for use with the company’s Genetic Health Risk and Carrier Status Reports. Samples are processed in CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited labs. 23andMe’s team of scientists and medical experts use a vigorous process to develop reports to ensure the validity of the results.

Shoppers who purchased the ancestry kit can’t stop raving over their results. Reviewers like that you can take the information within the genetic code to remain healthy, while others were surprised to learn that stories passed down through generations in their family were proven to be true.

Many reviewers also like that they were able to reconnect with misplaced family after a big move. One customer even shared that because she was adopted, she had no clue about her family history. However, thanks to 23andMe she was able to learn that she is part Irish, Scandinavian, African and Native American. Dubbed as a great way to fill in the gaps from family history, we have already placed an order for one of these kits.

Not only will these results give Us a better understanding of our family ties, these reports can change our lives. Ready to take your ancestry experience to the next level? We can easily upgrade to the Health + Ancestry Service for only $125. This service gives Us access to all 90-plus reports on ancestry, traits and health.

A thoughtful gift for those looking to learn more about their ethnicity and to celebrate what connects Us and our family, this ancestry kit is a great buy. Normally priced at $99, we can take advantage of the Thanksgiving Family Offer and only pay $49 per kit when we buy two or more ancestry service kits. The offer ends November 22.

See It: Scoop up the 23andMe Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit for $49 each (50% 0ff) with the purchase of two kits or more and a single kit for $69 (regularly $100 – a fab deal). Hurry! Both offers available for a limited time only!

