This Fleece Jacket Is on Sale and Cozier Than You Could Ever Imagine





Outerwear season is here, and we’re all set with our denim jackets, windbreakers and peacoats. This time of year is tricky though. Our denim jackets and windbreakers are often too light, and adding layers underneath creates bulk and discomfort — but our peacoats are just too warm!

Enter: a fleece jacket. Not the kind we’d never dare to leave the house in though. Think the kind that’s warm, cozy and comfortable, but also cute and stylish (and from a brand we love)! Oh, and it’s on sale. We could go on — and we will!

Get the Marc New York Teddy Fleece Zip Jacket (originally $69), for just $46 at Nordstrom!

This Marc New York Teddy Fleece Zip Jacket is a fan favorite, for sure. Shoppers “absolutely love it” and say it’s “incredibly soft and warm,” as well as “perfect for chilly days.” It works for every occasion too, with shoppers reporting that they love it for a trip to the movies or even for layering over their activewear on their way to the gym. Nordstrom employee Andy also added in (via the product video) that it’s great for when “you just need a really good hug.”

This jacket is nice and warm, but not in a way that it’ll leave us overheated. It’s unlined and lightweight, so we can always add another layer if we need it. It has a relaxed fit in the torso but an elasticized waistband and sleeve cuffs, keeping the structure just enough to label this piece as outerwear rather than just loungewear — though it also works brilliantly for chilling out at home, of course!

This jacket has a generous drawstring hood as well as a zip closure and a split kangaroo pocket. It’s essentially the perfect blend of a jacket and hoodie, offering the best of both worlds. And take a peek at one of those pockets to find a tiny hardware logo tag, glimmering in the sunlight!

This fleece jacket is currently available in five colors: Black, Bordeaux (a burgundy), Charcoal (a deep grey), Ivory and Rouge (a mauve). All of them are 33% off, bringing the price of this fall essential down to under $50. Marc New York already offers high-quality pieces for affordable prices, but with this sale, we’re seriously winning!

Marc New York pieces are also “inspired by the energy of New York City,” and since NYC is already a top fashion destination, so we couldn’t be more in love. Want to pick up one of these teddy jackets for yourself? They run a bit small, so make sure to order one size up for the perfect fit!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



