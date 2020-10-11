Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you as excited about sweater weather as we are? Fashionistas across the country love this time of year — the fall is when the layering magic happens! It’s not too chilly that going outside feels unbearable, but a lightweight garment is necessary to keep yourself appropriately warm and toasty.

When it comes to sweaters, we look for versatility — and this option from Angashion can be worn with practically any look! It’s not a particularly heavy knit and it’s breathable enough to keep your body temperature regulated on a standard autumn afternoon.

Get the Angashion Women’s Color Block Long Sleeve Crew Neck Pullover for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2020, but are subject to change.



No surprise here: Shoppers have fallen head over heels for this sweater! It currently boasts an impressive amount of five-star reviews, which immediately caught our attention. Each of the sweaters is color-blocked with a different shade, and the rest of the design features a neutral cream hue. Plus, the single bold stripe makes a stylish statement and creates a super flattering look!

The casual nature of this sweater is its best feature. It’s meant to fit loose and easy, with extra-long sleeves for added coziness. The neckline is also oversized and can be worn off to one shoulder, which will look beyond adorable in selfies or group snaps from the apple orchard.

Get the Angashion Women’s Color Block Long Sleeve Crew Neck Pullover for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shoppers have noted that this is the ultimate sweater for fall, but you can certainly make it work year-round! Repurpose it as a beach cover-up in the summer, a light layer in the winter and a standalone piece once spring warmth kicks in! No matter what season you’re in, this sweater will be a truly useful addition to your wardrobe. If you don’t have a lot of room in your shopping budget, then value is essential — and that’s exactly what this sweater provides.

See it: Get the Angashion Women’s Color Block Long Sleeve Crew Neck Pullover for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Angashion and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!