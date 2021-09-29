This Henley Pullover Is the Ideal Cross Between a Sweater and Sweatshirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we were in college or even elementary school (for those of Us who didn’t have uniforms), hoodies were a staple in our daily ensembles. We didn’t have to impress anyone or dress up unless we had some sort of school event, so a sweatshirt was obviously the move!

But as we’ve gotten older, hoodies have garnered a rather different reputation — some feel they look lazy and unprofessional! We completely disagree and firmly believe that it’s all about finding a hoodie that goes above and beyond. You know, a basic with elevated details. A piece like this one from Angashion is exactly what we’re referring to! It blends a number of different styles to create a sweatshirt-like knit that looks far more chic than anything we wore while living on campus.

Get the Angashion Women’s Pullover Button Up V Neck Knit Hooded Henley Sweater for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

One of our favorite details on this garment just may be the buttons that run down the neckline, similar to a henley top. They create a V-neck vibe that amps up its edge, despite this sweater feeling just as comfortable as a classic hoodie that you may have stolen from an ex-flame. Another great feature is the ribbing throughout, which also helps the sweater look more refined — and even softer to wear!

Shoppers enthusiastically agree that this hoodie is “like a combination of a sweater and a sweatshirt,” and they love its “stretchy and thick” feel. If you adore this knit, you can pick it up in an impressive range of color options. Seriously, good luck picking just one! In the fall, cozy and casual is top of mind when it comes to style. If you want to channel that energy but still look put-together, this top may be the missing link in your cold-weather wardrobe.

