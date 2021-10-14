This Green Tea Collagen Serum Is Like an Espresso Shot for Tired Eyes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re seriously envious of anyone who’s a self-proclaimed morning person. The truth is, there are some days when we struggle with getting out of bed! Of course, this isn’t an everyday occurrence — but we certainly wish there were an easy fix to make our mornings run smoothly.

Aside from experiencing general fatigue, appearing tired is also an issue for many of Us. We’re in the market for products that will leave our skin looking bright and refreshed, which is especially essential if we didn’t get enough sleep. And just like that, we found a serum on Amazon that reportedly acts as the faithful morning cup of coffee that wakes you up. Well, sort of — it’s actually meant to wake your skin up.

Get the AngelicMisto Anti Aging Caffeine Eye Serum Complex for Eye and Face (originally $25) on sale for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

This serum from AngelicMisto is infused with caffeine that can give your skin an energized and brighter look. It’s labeled as an eye serum, which is where you might see the most benefit from its powers — but you can use it all over your face as well! What it’s designed to do for the eye area is help diminish the appearance of puffiness and dark circles. Realistically speaking, you might have to use this serum regularly to aid extensively with dark circles, but you may witness pesky puffiness calm down immediately after application!

Shoppers claim that they noticed minimized dark circles after just two weeks, which is truly impressive. That’s not a great deal of time for such powerful results! As far as their overall complexions, reviewers also report that their skin feels firmer and more supple. The caffeine also has anti-aging properties that work in concert with other ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and collagen to help smooth out wrinkles and provide a more youthful appearance. The best part about this serum is that it’s an absolute steal at just $15 — so you might be able to score bundles of benefits without breaking the bank!

