This Simple Off-the-Shoulder Top Is the Ultimate Fall Basic

Technically speaking, the summer isn’t quite over yet — but we’re certainly preparing for the cooler weather once fall rolls in. That means that we’re trading in our light tanks and tees for long-sleeve tops and knits!

If we’re having a relaxing weekend, we’re going to prioritize comfort above all else when it comes to our fashion choices. A top like this one from Anna-Kaci is absolutely ideal to wear while lounging around at home or stepping outside for a chill fall day. It may be simple, but you can still style it to create a chic ensemble!

Get the Anna-Kaci Women’s Heather Knit Boatneck Long Sleeve Lightweight Pullover Top for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

This top is made from a super soft knit material that’s not particularly thin — but it’s also not too thick either. In the upcoming transitional period between the summer and fall, this is exactly what should be lining your dresser drawers! It offers a longer length that your typical T-shirt, plus a loose fit that solidifies its casual vibes. We also adore the loose batwing-style sleeves that get tighter as they narrow down to the wrists. And the finishing touch? That would be the neckline, which is wide enough to fashion the top in an off-the-shoulder style!

This top is currently up for grabs in two colors — red and grey. Each of these options is incredibly versatile, and you can wear the top with your favorite pair of leggings or trademark skinny jeans. If it’s still warm enough to wear shorts where you live, this top would also look great with trusty denim cutoffs! Sure, this piece may not be what breaks your Instagram like record, but it’s a must when there’s nothing on the calendar but R&R. It’s soft, stretchy and comfortable. We couldn’t ask for more!

