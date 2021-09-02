Introducing a Boho Maxi Skirt That You Can Still Wear in Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While the sun is still shining outside, we can’t help but browse for summer styles — but it’s important to remember that fall is very swiftly approaching. Transitional pieces are what we’re in the market for, and we have plenty of recommendations if you don’t know how to start planning your crisp-weather wardrobe.

Everyone knows that maxi skirts are a summer staple, but thanks to glamorous options like this one from Anna-Kaci, they can be worn well into the fall months with the proper styling. This skirt in particular has a traditional summery aesthetic, but with a few tweaks, it will be just as fresh in the autumn air.

Get the Anna-Kaci Women’s Bohemian Long Elastic Waist A-Line Maxi Skirt for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

When you envision a timeless maxi skirt, an image of a garment just like this one from Anna-Kaci surely comes to mind. All of the details are on point — it offers the high-waisted fit, the carefree aesthetic and the versatility that will make it a staple in any wardrobe.

This skirt has three different tiers of ruffles which add to its impressive volume. They’re only available in solid shades, but the design guarantees it’s more elevated than similar styles on the market. You don’t need intricate prints when the overall aesthetic of your skirt is this classically chic!

Get the Anna-Kaci Women’s Bohemian Long Elastic Waist A-Line Maxi Skirt for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are calling this skirt “beautiful” and “high quality,” which is particularly noteworthy given its affordable price tag. They also note that this skirt is lined, which is ideal for any shopper out there who’s worried about it appearing too see-though. Plenty of lightweight skirts with similar vibes are strictly meant for summer, but with the right knit top, some ankle booties and a sturdy leather jacket, you’ve got yourself a knockout look that you can flaunt during fall. Adding. To. Cart!

See it: Get the Anna-Kaci Women’s Bohemian Long Elastic Waist A-Line Maxi Skirt for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Anna-Kaci and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!