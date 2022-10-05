Layer This Sweater Over Lighter Tops for the Ultimate Fall Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting dressed for a full day of being out and about in the fall isn’t a breeze. Gone are the carefree afternoons of summer — you have to dress smartly to understand the assignment. The weather works in mysterious ways during this transitional period, and temperatures can rise and fall at the drop of the hat. It’s stressful!

Most shoppers are already aware that layering is key to staying comfortable, but what kind of layers should you be keeping an eye out for? We think pullover sweaters like — just like this one from ANRABESS — are the ticket. They’re easy to throw on and off, which makes them ideal for a finicky forecast!

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Long Sleeve 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweater for $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater is loose-fitting and an excellent layer that you can adjust depending on how the temps change throughout the day. It feels like a typical sweatshirt, but it looks far more put-together thanks to its casual preppy aesthetic. The collared neckline, half-zip detail and drop shoulders make this cozy sweater appear more elegant. We also have to mention the billowy sleeves elongated by the flowy cuffs, which creates a trendy lantern-style shape!

You can wear this sweater over lighter tops when it’s cooler out, and then drape it over your shoulders or tie it around your waist if you’re warm. Best of all, it will look cute no matter how you rock it — and this sweater can team well with a slew of different ensembles. Wear it casually with your favorite joggers and a sports bra, or try layering it over a dress with ankle booties for a more elevated look! This knit is an essential fall staple that any shopper will turn to time and time again. Did we mention the price is right? Let’s get to it, people!

