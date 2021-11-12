Shoppers Say This Sweater Dress Is 1 of Their All-Time Favorite Purchases

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s be honest: There are so many things we love about the fall. From Starbucks holiday cups to the crisp air, it’s our favorite season — but nothing is quite as exciting as the fabulous fashion! There are certain garments that are practically exclusive to autumn, and sweater dresses are at the top of the list.

Right now, the weather is absolutely ideal for wearing a sweater dress with some knee-high boots, and we’re taking full advantage of the current climate. Our sweater dress of choice just may be this ribbed version from ANRABESS — hundreds of shoppers are calling it one of their favorite purchases!

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Turtleneck Long Sleeve Knit Ribbed Bodycon Sweater Dress for $43, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress is made from a thick knit material that reportedly feels soft and cozy. Reviewers say they were immediately impressed with the quality the second the dress arrived on their doorsteps! Before you even try it on, it’s immediately apparent that this frock is going to be worn on repeat throughout the fall months.

Let’s get into the details — the viscose blend will feel ultra-soft on the skin. The garment is stretchy, so you’ll score the perfect fitted look that you want! The dress also has a turtleneck-style neckline that doesn’t extend too high. It won’t feel too tight! The final touch? The stunning sleeves, which are loose and cuffed at the wrists to create a trendy lantern shape!

The dress is available in a variety of incredible colors, all of which effortlessly complement the autumn months. We especially adore the burnt orange shade, as it reminds Us of the Instagram-worthy foliage! You can team this dress with tall boots as we mentioned earlier, but it would also pair well with fancier heels or sneakers if you want to dress it down!

When it gets too chilly outside to wear this dress, tights are always there in a pinch — so don’t fret about not being able to reach for this beauty as winter arrives. Add classic hoop earrings and a shoulder bag, and you’re ready to hit the town in style!

