We love Anthropologie. The brand’s clothes are a wondrous mix of casual-chic, formal, rock ‘n’ roll, professional and so much more, all featuring the coziest fabrics around. Almost anything we need, we know we can find it at Anthropologie and we’re going to look like we stepped straight out of a magazine in our new outfits.

We freak out when we see our wishlist items in the sale section, and we double-freak out when we see our favorite magic words: “Extra 40% off.” Basically, we are freaking the freak out right now. We picked out and rounded up some of the best deals and cutest looks and are pumped to show them off.

Citizens of Humanity Olivia Ultra High-Rise Velvet Slim Ankle Jeans

Yes, we had to do a double-take too. These are velvet jeans. Such an incredibly luxe way to dress up an outfit while still wearing jeans! These high-waist bottoms are slim all the way from waist to ankle and elongate legs flawlessly. And don’t worry about comfort level. Citizens of Humanity creates its pants with “unparalleled comfort” as one of the top goals, along with flattering fits, of course! The color is to die for, and we’re gushing over how well it would go with metallic accessories. And let’s not forget the heavenly softness! We love it all. Who doesn’t love a little taste of red velvet?

See it: Grab the Citizens of Humanity Olivia Ultra High-Rise Velvet Slim Ankle Jeans (originally $188) for just $66 after an extra 40% off at Anthropologie! Discount reflected in cart.

Sweater Moto Jacket

We’ve truly found the best of both worlds! A biker jacket that doubles as an adorable winter sweater? We just died and went to heaven (a.k.a. Anthropologie). This ett:twa jacket is slightly cropped and features edgy faux leather with a black and white wool front. There’s virtually zero chance of not hearing, “Oh my gosh, where did you get that jacket?” when you slip this unique piece on with either jeans or maybe even a midi dress. Shoppers are loving it too, one saying they “just adore everything about it.” Same!

See it: Grab the ett:twa Sweater Moto Jacket (originally $218) for just $78 after an extra 40% off at Anthropologie! Discount reflected in cart.

Michael Stars Waist-Tied Tunic

Sometimes in colder weather we start to miss the fun look of tying our shirts in cute knots over our denim shorts. No more of that, because we’ve found the solution! Swap the shorts out for pants and swap the top out for this waist-tied tunic! The tie adds a cute element that sets it apart from other sweaters, and the mock neck is a modern and classy touch. Even better? This tunic comes in both red and black and both shades are on sale!

See it: Grab the Michael Stars Waist-Tied Tunic (originally $228) for just $78 after an extra 40% off at Anthropologie! Discount reflected in cart.

Winter Retreat Joggers

How comfortable do these COA joggers look? Are they acceptable to wear both to bed and out to dinner? Rhetorical question — we’re doing it regardless. We can’t beat the price and we’re so into the heathered look, the cropped ankle and the playful textures. We haven’t even mentioned the best part yet, which is the way to any shopper’s heart: It has pockets! The best place to stick all of our secrets, like the fact that Anthropologie also has a matching top! These joggers come in taupe and navy shades and we can’t pick a favorite. Please don’t make Us choose!

See it: Grab the Winter Retreat Joggers (originally $68) for just $24 after an extra 40% off at Anthropologie! Discount reflected in cart.

Laszlo Textured Top

Looking for a professional top that’s still fashionable and not too stuffy? This gorgeously textured Eva Franco top is the answer. Flouncy sleeves are super in right now, and one shopper noted how they really help accentuate the waist even more than the tie already does. We also love that this top comes in both black and a deep red wine shade. Eva Franco aims to craft exquisite silhouettes, and this is no exception. Before buying, take note that this style runs large and sizing down might be the way to go!

See it: Grab the Laszlo Textured Top (originally $98) for just $30 after an extra 40% off at Anthropologie! Discount reflected in cart. Looking for more? Check out even more deals at Anthropologie here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!