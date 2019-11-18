Grab Our 5 Favorite Finds From Anthropologie’s Freshly Cut Sale!





Get excited — because Anthropologie’s Freshly Cut Sale just keeps getting better and better! We love to explore all of the newly-added items, plus discover pieces that we can get our hands on for a fraction of their price.

To help you navigate the sale, we’re sharing five fabulous finds that Anthropologie is offering up right now. You’ll definitely want to act fast if you fall in love with any of these pieces — and pick them up ASAP before they sell out!

These Structured Pants

This pair of utility pants put a feminine spin on the military-style design. They come in a classic olive green color, are cut in a skinny style and have plenty of pockets for your convenience. They’re high-waisted too, and the style goes with a wide variety of tops. There’s also some adorable floral-embroidered detailing that seriously elevates them!

Get the Austen Embroidered Utility Pants (originally $130) on sale for just $70, available from Anthropologie!

This Glittery Top

This festive top was made for the holiday season. Sparkle in this elegant purple ombré number that has silver metallic thread woven throughout. The voluminous bell sleeves give this top some elegant flair, and it can be worn either tucked in or left loose with your favorite pants.

Get the Serena Ombre Top (originally $98) on sale for just $60, available from Anthropologie!

This Chic Jumpsuit

We can see ourselves sporting this jumpsuit to Thanksgiving dinner or a Friendsgiving party that we have coming up. It can be worn by itself for an event that’s more elegant — or styled with a long sleeve tee underneath for a more casual look that’s very office-friendly.

Get the Corey Lynn Calter Nina Cropped Jumpsuit (originally $240) on sale for just $150, available from Anthropologie!

This Knit Midi Skirt

Knit skirts are our favorite this time of year! They’re super comfortable, cozy and endlessly stylish. This burnt-orange number is so chic, and we love the subtle multicolor knit detailing that makes it look unique. It can be worn with a basic top or with a fancier blouse tucked in, depending on the vibe you’re going for.

Get the Persimmon Space-Dyed Midi Skirt (originally $120) on sale for just $80, available from Anthropologie!

This Patterned Sweater

The pattern on this intricate sweater is seriously interesting. The leopard-like print on the top half fades into a zebra-like pattern, and also includes a floral design on the outside of each sleeve. It’s a whimsical blend of different prints that we never would have imagined being so major!

Get the Karolina Sweater (originally $140) on sale for just $80, available from Anthropologie!

