Our Top 11 Picks: Anti-Anxiety and Manifestation Jewelry and Gifts

“It’s all in your head!” That’s what they say. But our head affects everything. It affects not only how we emotionally feel, but how we physically feel. Having a determined mindset, an inner trust, a way to channel nervous energy and put your fears at ease is of the utmost importance. But clarity of mind and vision don’t necessarily come with the snap of your fingers!

Many people find it helpful to have a physical object to help manifest good things into their lives and calm their worries. We’re talking jewelry, candles and more. These products make for great gifts too. See 11 of our favorite affordable finds at Amazon below!

This Bracelet and Oil Set

This beautiful bracelet features pink zebra jasper for a calming, grounding effect, plus black lava stone for emotional balance and clarity. Pour a few drops of the included essential oil onto the lava stone for an even more soothing effect!

Get the Aura Love Yourself Relaxation Set for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Affirmation Cards

This deck of 40 beautiful cards harnesses the power of manifestation to inspire, encourage and provide piece of mind. Such a nice holiday gift idea!

Get the I Know Collection Affirmation Cards for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Fidget Ring

While some look to crystals for anxiety relief, others prefer a way to physically let out their nervous energy. This fidget ring lets you spin and slide around its beads — but it just looks like pretty silver jewelry to anyone else!

Get the Jacruces 925 Sterling Silver Anti-Anxiety Ring starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Whistle Necklace

Anxiety whistles have been becoming more popular lately. No, it doesn’t make any noise, but it can help with calming breathing techniques and finding peace in a stressful moment!

Get the Moksha Anxiety Whistle Necklace for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Manifestation Candle

This candle has citrine, quartz and amethyst crystals in the wax to help you manifest good things in your life when you burn it!

Get the Mindseye Manifest Manifestation Candle for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Healing Crystal Necklace Set

This necklace set is so cool because you can change out the stone based on the chakra you want to focus on that day!

Get the Sanswl Chakra Healing Crystal Necklace Set for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Morse Code Bracelet

No one else may know what this bracelet means, but its Morse code beads spell out “anxiety lies,” which will be an excellent secret reminder for yourself whenever you start to spiral!

Get the JoycuFF Morse Code Bracelet (originally $15) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Mind-Opening Game

If you feel stuck in a rut, this creative new “board game” may help open your mind’s eye to new interests and possibilities. It’s like a Choose Your Own Adventure game, but in real life!

Get Nine Arches, Legacy Edition for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Tarot Deck

Tarot cards can be extremely helpful when it comes to focusing your mind, making tough decisions and understanding your own feelings. You don’t have to be an expert to read them — just trust your intuition!

Get the MagicSeer Rainbow Tarot Cards Deck (originally $25) for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Anxiety Ring

This is another type of fidget ring, but with just one movable loop around it instead. We love the calming addition of the peaceful dandelion engraving!

Get the Flower Anti-Anxiety Fidget Ring starting at just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Relaxing Candle

We wanted to get one more candle in on this list because we know so many people love them and they are such fantastic gifts. This one features eucalyptus, peppermint and other ultra-calming fragrance notes!

Get the Sweet Water Decor Relax Girl Candle (originally $24) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

