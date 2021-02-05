Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It may be hard to believe, but we’ll be packing away all of our heavy-duty puffer coats soon enough. Despite this week’s blizzard, the spring season is almost upon Us! But while we’re seriously excited for warmer weather, we still have a few weeks of winter to endure.

Although it’s still remarkably chilly outside, we have seen signs that temperatures are slowly starting to rise. Over the next month, we plan to start wearing lighter jackets more frequently than our down parkas — and this faux-suede moto number from Apperloth is the ultimate transitional piece!

Get the Apperloth Faux Suede Long Sleeve Zipper Short Moto Biker Jacket for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2021, but are subject to change.



A jacket like this is certainly a staple garment, and will serve a key purpose during this tricky time of year. The material that it’s made from is notably cozy, but it’s much lighter than the heavier sherpa style that we’ve been rocking since the holidays kicked off.

Its edgy moto aesthetic will fit in with tons of outfits. You can use it to add some contrast to feminine floral dresses, or throw it over a standard tee and jeans to instantly elevate a basic look. Pro-tip: Jackets are one of the easiest ways to quickly transform an outfit, and this one delivers in that department. You can even wear this jacket with a pair of sweatpants and appear dramatically more put together!

Just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, this jacket comes in an impressive range of colors. A classic little black jacket is always a great buy, but considering the spring season is heavy on our minds, we’re suggesting you scoop up the blush pink or tan shade instead! The bottom line? This jacket is a solid purchase. Not only can you use it right now on balmier winter afternoons, you’ll get plenty of wear from it for months to come. In fact, you probably won’t put it away until summer makes an appearance!

