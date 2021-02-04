Tell the World How You Really Feel About Winter With This Hoodie

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some people thrive in the winter months. They adore cold-weather fashion and everything that comes with the season — even the snow and sleet! But for others? It’s far from a love affair. We get it — the wintertime simply isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. After the holiday season ends, it’s pretty much a waiting game until spring flowers start to bloom.

If you’re struggling to ride out the rest of the season, why not express yourself with this printed hoodie from SweatyRocks? We immediately laughed when we spotted it on Amazon because of its candid message — and if you’re not pleased with the current temperatures outside, it may bring a smile to your face too!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Hoodie Letter Print Long Sleeve Hooded Sweatshirt for prices starting at just $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.



This sweatshirt pretty much says it all — we are sick and tired of the cold! A cheeky garment like this is an easy way to wear our emotions on our chest. As much as we truly can’t live without our cozy hoodies, it’s surely going to be exciting when we don’t have to bundle up as much.

But while we still need to dress to stay warm, we plan to throw on this hoodie whenever possible! It’s an excellent layering piece, and reviewers say that it’s not ultra-thick. Our suggestion? Pick it up in a size larger than you usually order, and throw it on over a thermal top or waffle-knit shirt if you’re looking to stay extra toasty.

While we got a giggle out of this print in particular, there are plenty more options for you to explore. If you like the look of this hoodie but not the particular graphic, check out the fun phrases available right now. For Us, the “It’s So Freaking Cold” hoodie is just too on-point to pass up!

