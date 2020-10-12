Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Drop everything! Prime Day could not wait anymore (and neither could we), so guess what — the deals have already begun! Prime members, start your engines and start clearing out your closets and vanities, because some serious shopping is about to happen. This deal cannot wait. Seriously, it can’t. It only lasts for six hours!

We knew we couldn’t resist it when we saw it: a multipack of Burt’s Bees cleansing wipes. Simple, sweet and even celebrity-loved. Isn’t it just the best when an affordable drugstore product makes its way onto a celebrity’s skincare shelf? It’s even better when it’s 40% off!

Get the 3-Pack of Burt’s Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes with Cotton Extract (originally $18) for just $11 at Amazon with free shipping for a very limited time only! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

We knew Burt’s Bees wipes were going to be keepers when Ariana Grande revealed they were an essential part of her own routine. Last year, Grande had posted a video snuggling with her dog in bed on Instagram, only to be called out on Twitter by fans for not having removed her makeup before bed. This ended up with Grande revealing a few of her favorite skincare products, promising she’s usually on her best cleansing behavior. Burt’s Bees wipes made the cut!

See why we were so pumped to find this multi-pack on sale now? Not a bad deal for a total of 90 ready-to-go, no-rinse towelettes. These wipes are made to be super gentle, formulated with cotton, rice extracts and aloe, and they’re super soft — but still substantial. Your fingers aren’t going to tear through them while cleansing dirt, oil and makeup away!

These 99.1% natural wipes are fragrance-free, allergy-tested and dermatologist-tested. They are not tested, however, on animals. Sweet! We love the resealable packages they come in too. They’re great for either keeping your wipes hygienic at home or for grabbing a pack for your purse when you’re on the go. You never know when you’re going to need them. Well, apart from just before bed. Your skin will thank you!

