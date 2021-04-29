Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

While cowboy and cowgirl boots have never quite ridden off into the sunset, the rodeo fashion movement has arisen with a serious vengeance over the past year or so. Western style is In with a capital “I,” and this town certainly is big enough for all types of styles to come on through.

We’ve selected one of our favorite styles that’s the perfect blend of “Western heritage” and “chic bootie.” We’re here to prove that when you find a pair of western-inspired boots this good, you can rock them with a ton of different looks. You know you’ve found something special when it works just as well with overalls and a bandana as it does with a little black dress and luxurious shawl!

Get the Dixon Western Boot for just $185 at Ariat! Free shipping! Plus, sign up for email and receive 10% off your next Ariat purchase here!

This handcrafted cowgirl bootie proves why Ariat is at the top of the footwear game for equestrians and fashion lovers alike. The brand “integrates athletic footwear technology” into its boots, and the expert craftsmanship is undeniable. The ATS (Advanced Torque Stability) technology truly seems heaven sent, providing phenomenal comfort, stability and a lightweight feel, all essential for all-day wear. Plus, it promotes good posture and helps reduce fatigue!

This bootie has a full-grain leather upper featuring a four-row stitch pattern, forming an eye-catching design all over. The only variations of this shoe without this topstitching are the ones that already feature a patterned upper, meaning the leopard and snakeskin versions. The footbed inside the shoe is also leather, as is the color-stained outsole, nailed in place by hand!

The stunning details don’t end there. We couldn’t forget about the stacked, angular block heel or the squared-off pointed toe — or how about those cutouts at the sides? Not only do they look cute and add breathability, but they allow you to slip your boots on and off easily. It also helps that you’re able to choose between a medium and wide width when purchasing!

The Dixon boot has fantastic reviews, and buyers can’t stop raving. They say they “receive compliments like crazy” when wearing them, and that they’re “absolutely in love” with their pair. “They fit like I had them made especially for me,” one reviewer said, while another mentioned that after a couple of hours, they felt like they had “been wearing them for years.” These boots are making the rounds too, as customers have noted that they’re “great for stomping around NYC streets,” walking the Las Vegas Strip or going on a weekend trip with friends. We can see why so many shoppers are “in love and sold for life”!

This bootie comes in nine unique and wholly gorgeous colors and patterns. Agate Green and Brooklyn Black are bold and show-stealing, while other options like Weathered Brown, Naturally Distressed Brown, Brushed Silver, Naturally Distressed Black and Distressed Turquoise have a pre-worn, vintage-style look to them that’s almost too cool. And hey, you don’t have to worry about scuffing up the leather!

The last two styles are, as we brought up earlier, the animal-print versions. All nine options are truly magnetizing designs, and once you say “howdy” to your first pair, you may never want to wear another pair of boots again. Now just grab your favorite before your size sells out!

