We Found the Perfect Puff-Sleeve Top for Date Night on Valentine’s Day

February is officially here, so you know what that means — Valentine’s Day is coming up! Whether you’re planning a romantic date night with a special someone or a platonic date night with your best friend, you need an outfit that is on point for the occasion. But rather than splurge on a heart-print style you might only wear once a year, we suggest investing in a closet staple you’ll reach for again and again. Dresses are always darling, but you can’t go wrong with a tried-and-true top. Plus, Valentine’s Day is on a Monday this year — so we may be running straight from work to dinner.

While online shopping at Nordstrom, we stumbled upon the perfect puff-sleeve top by ASTR the Label. Featuring long sleeves and smocked detailing, this flattering find emanates a timeless elegance. Valentine’s Day is a particularly dreamy holiday, and this blouse blends right in with the tone. Keep reading to find out why we love this top so much!

The ASTR the Label Square Neck Puff Sleeve Top is basically an elevated basic — we mean that in the best way possible. This blouse is sophisticated yet simple. The subtle puff sleeves, lined bodice and square neckline add unique charm, but the design and solid color are very versatile. Available in both pink (for Vday!) and cream, this lovely top can be worn with denim, leather or patterns. Endless outfit opportunities! Another bonus? The back has smocked elastic for extra comfort and flexibility.

She’s beauty and she’s grace; she’s the ASTR the Label Square Neck Puff Sleeve Top from Nordstrom! “Beautiful smocked top, ordered another color. Hurry it keeps selling out,” one shopper warned. “Sucks you in all the right places.” Thanks for the heads up! “This top is perfect for brunch or dinner. It fit PERFECTLY,” another customer declared. “The best thing about this is the neckline,” stated one reviewer. “It’s so feminine and sexy.”

Now let’s get to the fun part — how to style this stunner. Not only can you wear this ASTR the Label blouse with a variety of textiles and patterns, you can also team this top with different garment. For Valentine’s Day, we recommend pairing this puff sleeve top with high-waisted denim or leather pants with pointed-toe heels. You could also rock this look with a skirt and over-the-knee boots for a sultry silhouette. And on any other given day, try dressing this top down with denim shorts and sneakers or adding trousers and flats for the office. Told you this top was a wardrobe essential!

