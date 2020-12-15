Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With an endless pool of fabulous finds to shop on Amazon, it can be hard to keep up! If we’re not in the market for a specific item, we’re pulled in so many directions. That’s why it’s good to have a strategy — and for Us, that means doing a deep dive on an item’s reviews.

When a piece is officially dubbed an Amazon bestseller, we’re immediately intrigued. The latest and greatest garment to earn the title is this cowl neck wrap cardigan! Shoppers are obsessed, which inspired Us to do some research!

Get the Asvivid Women’s Button Turtle Cowl Neck Asymmetric Hem Wrap Pullover Sweater for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

What instantly caught our eye is this sweater’s asymmetrical design, which almost resembles a wrap-style top! The buttons holding the two sides together run diagonally across the front, and meet at the neckline to the side. There’s also a button closure that accents the cowl neck and ties the look together!

This sweater has a classic knit pattern that’s serving up waffle vibes. The material is thicker and cozier than your average tee, and considering it’s prime time for winter layering, this is a valuable addition. You can wear this top on its own, or with tanks and camis underneath. If you’re feeling bold, a fitted turtleneck will elevate the ensemble!

This knit sweater has a casual vibe, but can surely be worn for more formal scenarios! It will make an excellent cover-up if you’re wearing a dress, or it may become a loungewear essential. Team it with jeans, leggings or even yoga pants! This sweater is bound to make you feel comfortable, regardless of what’s on the bottom — so it’s not surprising to see this sweater has over 10,000 fans!

