Nobody Will Believe You Scored This Chic Structured Blazer for Just $30

For avid shoppers, scoring a chic and stylish piece for a seriously low price feels like hitting the jackpot! Other than saving money while stocking up on new-season essentials, we love boasting about our fashion finds to our friends. If you’ve ever had someone ask you where you bought a top or pants and you fire back with the unlikeliest of answers, you know exactly what we’re talking about.

And speaking of unlikely places, Walmart has quickly become one of our first stops when in the market for affordable style. The pieces we’ve found to date have all been fabulous — but this blazer that we just spotted from Attitude Unknown may be one of our best scores yet!

Get the Attitude Unknown Women’s Metallic Button Blazer for just $30 at Walmart!

The minute that we scoped out this blazer while browsing, our eyes lit up! It has a sleek structured design and is made from a knitted ponte material which gives it a comfortable feel. The stretch factor of the fabric also creates a beautiful figure-flattering silhouette when you wear it, which is a bonus for all of Us! In terms of other specs, this is a double-breasted blazer with beautiful metallic gold buttons running down the front. It’s rendered so that you can wear it open and loose or button the last row closed, which will hit right at the smallest part of the waist.

Variety is the spice of life, and this blazer comes in 10 incredible color options and plaid prints that we adore. But with the springtime right around the corner, we’re opting for the brighter hues to get into the spirit of the season! The bright pink and bold blue blazers are currently at the top of our list — but why stop at just one? Considering how many occasions this blazer will work for, having another option is only a value add.

We fell for this blazer immediately, and the shopper testimonials confirmed that we were completely on target. Reviewers can’t believe how high-quality the jacket feels and add that they have picked it up in multiple colors. It’s hard to believe that a blazer as stunning as this one will only cost you $30 — but it’s the truth. If you’re on the hunt for a new blazer for spring, this just may be the one to get now!

