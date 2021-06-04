This Baby Foot Mask Will Make You Want to Show Off Your Feet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes even the best pedicure in the world can’t get you the absolute softest feet of your life. You could spend well over $100 and still not get the results you were hoping for. The problem? Built-up dead skin and calluses.

If you live a very active lifestyle or happen to wear a lot of uncomfortable shoes, the pressure you put on your feet can create dead, hardened skin. Let’s just say that it’s not the most pleasant sight, and the more buildup there is, the harder it is to get rid of. But we have a perfect at-home solution that will only cost you $25!

Get the Baby Foot Original Foot Peel Exfoliator Fresh Lavender Scent for $25, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you’ve never heard of Baby Foot before, it’s seriously one of the most amazing beauty products we’ve seen. This foot mask is designed to reveal your softest, most beautiful feet that you’ll be proud to show off! Now that it’s basically summer it’s time to put your best foot forward, and this mask can help you do that.

A disclaimer: If you’re easily grossed out, we have to warn you that this mask is pretty intense. How it works is that you slip your feet into the plastic socks that already have the product inside and leave them on for an hour. After that you rinse your feet and wait for the peeling to start!

Get the Baby Foot Original Foot Peel Exfoliator Fresh Lavender Scent for $25, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Yes — your feet will start to naturally peel and get rid of all of that dead skin. It’s going to look pretty gross for up to two weeks, but the end result is totally worth it! Shoppers have called this foot mask a “miracle” for even the worst dry and cracked feet. This foot mask has tons and tons of incredible reviews on Amazon, and these shoppers are seriously in awe of how incredible their feet look after using it! This foot mask may do everything that a regular pumice stone and other foot scrubs can’t. We’re obsessed!

See it: Get the Baby Foot Original Foot Peel Exfoliator Fresh Lavender Scent for $25, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Baby Foot and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!