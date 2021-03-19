Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s only been a short while since fan-favorite Katie Thurston was announced as the next Bachelorette star, but we already can’t get enough. Fierce, funny and unabashedly herself, Thurston has many qualities we admire, and we can’t wait to see her on our TV screen every week — without fear of her being eliminated early this time!

Another thing Thurston brings to the table? Quality fashion inspiration. We’re majorly looking forward to her gowns on the show this summer, but for now, we’ve had some great photos to peep through on her Instagram. When she posted a Story in a plaid jacket, for example, we fell in love. First impression rose status, for sure. Of course, the problem is that her original Kate Taylor jacket is sold out in every size on sites we checked!

Get The Drop @spreadfashion Oversized Shirt Jacket for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Luckily, Amazon has an incredible option with an extremely similar look. Like Thurston’s, this shacket has a button front and collar, a plaid print, chest pockets and a soft look and feel. They’re also both a bit oversized and long for a relaxed, cozy look. To be honest, the Amazon version might be our top choice even if we had the option of either. The quality is incredible!

This jacket comes from The Drop, a very top fashion destination on Amazon filled with closet staples from fashion bloggers and designers from around the world, sometimes with pieces that are gone in under 30 hours. Luckily, this piece is from a permanent collection designed by Ellenor Kim of @spreadfashion, and it was just released earlier this year, so there are plenty of sizes in stock from XX-Small to 3X!

Get The Drop @spreadfashion Oversized Shirt Jacket for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

This shirt jacket’s soft brushed fabric is a wool blend, so it’s warm enough to be worn without another jacket on top. It’s great inner and outerwear for spring and fall, and it also works as a layer in winter or as a chilly summer night essential. The colors and pattern are versatile enough to easily work for all seasons — though you can also grab it in the solid Camel and Hushed Pink shades if you love those too!

Thurston styled her plaid jacket with a cropped white top and high-rise blue jeans, while the designer has been photographed wearing The Drop version with a white tee, white cropped jeans or distressed white shorts and black sandals. There are so many potential outfits you could create though. Try it with a little black dress and booties or buttoned up over wet-look leggings. We love!

Get The Drop @spreadfashion Oversized Shirt Jacket for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from The Drop here and see more plaid jackets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!