This Mint Green Button-Up Looks Just Like the 1 From Lucy Hale’s Instagram

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been concentrating heavily on florals, tank tops and even the beginnings of swimwear season lately, but we want to steer the style ship in another direction for a while. We want our wardrobe to cover all of the fashion bases for spring, and that means having an effortlessly-chic, button-up type of moment!

Our newest pick is inspired by Lucy Hale, who inspires Us on pretty much a daily basis. The actress recently posted an up-close-and-personal selfie on Instagram with flawless makeup, her hair up in a bun and her “I love you” tattoo peeking out of her shirt sleeve. We instantly adored the soft, mint green shade of that shirt, and we knew we wanted some of that in our own closet!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale)

Get the Makkrom Long Sleeve Button Cotton Linen Shirt in Mint Green for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

We could see that Hale’s shirt was a button-up and that it looked like it was made of a super lightweight, airy material like linen, and so we hopped on Amazon and started searching. That was when we found this Makkrom top and knew it was the one. As far as we can see, it looks practically identical!

This Makkrom top also has that cool and casual mint green shade and is made of a linen and cotton blend, giving it that breezy, refreshing summer vacation type of look and feel. It has buttons running up the front, as well as long sleeves that you can easily roll up. As for the neckline, it’s collarless for a modern look, but if you undo a button or two, the fabric will naturally fall to either side — creating a collar effect for that more classic button-up look. You’re basically getting two styles in one here!

Get the Makkrom Long Sleeve Button Cotton Linen Shirt in Mint Green for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

This relaxed-fit top is open to a world of possibilities when it comes to creating your outfits. You can definitely wear it with the front tucked into denim shorts or loose over a pair of leggings, or you can go office-chic with a full tuck into a pencil skirt or trousers. You can always unbutton it completely too and use it as a layering piece to upgrade your ensemble.

This shirt also comes in eight other colors, so take all of those outfit ideas and multiply them to see just how many compliments are coming your way in the near future. Psst, it’s a lot!

Get the Makkrom Long Sleeve Button Cotton Linen Shirt in Mint Green for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Makkrom here and check out more blouses and button-up shirts here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!