When it comes to our aging faces, we’re right there with Cher, wishing we could turn back time. While we definitely can’t time travel, we can slather our faces with products that can help us reverse some of the signs of aging.

We can’t promise any Benjamin Button-like results, but we can say that with nearly 4,000 positive reviews on Amazon, shoppers have lauded this brand as a miracle worker.

See it: Grab Baebody Ultimate Moisturizer (formerly $20) now $18 on Amazon! Be sure to select the coupon for a dollar off the first order. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2019, but are subject to change.

What does winter, enjoying one too many happy hours and genetics all have in common? They all seem to magically turn our skin into a complete and utter mess. Baebody Ultimate Moisturizer seems to be the answer to every (and all) skincare concerns. The retinol moisturizer can help to blur the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while working as a fast-absorbing moisturizer all at once. It’s no wonder too since this product has a list of powerhouse ingredients that includes (but is not limited to) retinol, vitamin e, vitamin b5, shea butter, green tea and jojoba oil.

Shoppers have said this life-changing moisturizer has left their skin feeling much smoother and their faces overall tighter.

In order to achieve maximum results? It is recommended to first wash and pat skin dry. From there, apply the ultimate moisturizer to face, neck and decolletage. Next, gently massage the product into skin focusing on an upward, circular motion. The moisturizer is universal and can be used morning, day or night. For best results, it is recommended to use sunscreen daily because, as the brand notes, retinol can, and will, increase sun sensitivity.

Reviewers are in full agreement that is, in fact, the best, and we mean the best product they’ve ever purchased. One reviewer explains that in her 55 years, she’s never seen something work as amazing as this did. The reviewer insists after trying every product on the market, this was the only proven beneficial one that tightened up not only a sagging jawline but neck as well.

Nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given this product a five-star rating, too! Above all, reviewers cannot express enough that not only were the intended results proven, but the results were fast. Most reviewers saw a drastic difference within the first week or two while some mentioned within a month.

Similarly, shoppers also noted that this brand is even more known for its bestselling eye cream. Reviews have noted that the Baebody Eye Gel has helped to reduce the appearance of dark circles, puffiness and fine lines around the eyes. Shoppers said their undereye area felt much more nourished, hydrated and moisturized after using this product.

The eye gel alone has over 10,000 five star reviews, so its no wonder shoppers have also fallen in love with the Baebody Ultimate Moisturizer.

In fact, many Amazon shoppers have updated their skincare regimens to include both the brand’s eye gel and the all over face moisturizer! Most shoppers said their overall complexion was improved when using both products, highlighting that this brand is just as effective as more expensive prestige beauty brands. One reviewer even pointed out that when they skip these products in their routine when busy or tired, they notice the results and immediately use again.

Shoppers said they this moisturizer in the morning before putting on their makeup, noting it helps products go on easier and last longer. Others mentioned they always use it at night after cleaning and before going to bed. Some even said they use it twice a day, which is no wonder they keep ordering this dynamic duo!

One enthusiastic reviewer also said their husband pointed out that he was loving his partner’s makeup-free fresh-looking face and had no idea of the new skincare regimen. Several others agreed that they kept getting compliments about their skin’s appearance after using, and that’s good enough for us!

