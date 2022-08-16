Conditioner Not Doing Enough? Try These Hair Serum Capsules

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Silky, soft locks? Never heard of ‘em. Okay, but seriously — our hair is just not what it used to be. It’s never as soft, never as shiny, never as healthy. Frizz, split ends, tangles and untamable texture really tend to screw up even our best hair days as of late. Even an expensive conditioner doesn’t seem to be enough to do the trick!

Sure, maybe we’ve bleached or dyed our hair a lot, not kept up with trims, used blow dryers and hot tools and tied our hair up a little too tightly. We’ll admit it! But honestly, that’s life. We can’t make everything perfect, and we don’t even want to. We just want something that will make it look and feel like we’ve done everything right. These hair serum capsules are just the thing!

Get the Hussell Bali Secret Hair Treatment Serum for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

First of all, who doesn’t love little capsules like these? They’re cute, they’re fun and they keep formulas nice and fresh until we’re ready for each individual use. This isn’t about just the entertainment of it all though. The hair serum inside these capsules is incredible, made with powerful ingredients to help heal damaged locks and split ends. Avocado, macadamia and argan oil play big roles, as well as vitamins A, C, E, F and pro-vitamin B5 (panthenol), known for its moisturizing and nourishing properties (WebMD)!

This hair serum is all about soft, glossy, hydrated hair that isn’t weighed down. It’s for all hair types and textures too — even if you’ve been coloring or bleaching for years!

To use this serum, start by shampooing your hair as usual, stepping out of the shower and giving your hair a quick towel dry. Open up one capsule and squeeze the serum onto the palm of your hand. Distribute it evenly throughout your hair and style as usual. Do not rinse! This is a leave-in treatment!

This paraben-free hair treatment comes with 40 capsules per bottle, which is awesome for the price. Each bottle should last you a while too, especially if you’re not washing your hair too often (as is usually recommended)!

