Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve heard the trend “Balletcore” tossed around, you probably know that owning a tutu-esque dress, as seen on Sarah Jessica Parker recently, is a must. But what you may not know is that rocking ballet shoes is a prerequisite. Besides being the most classic flat a girl can own, the dainty footwear boasts a cult following led by our fearless celebrity leaders: Misty Copeland, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid, for starters. Sure, they have access to the most excellent pairs money can buy, but we’ve found equally stylish picks which hold comfort and durability with every step.

What’s left to do? Get in on the trend that will never go out of style and remain in your wardrobe for seasons to come. Think of these ballet flats as an investment piece without the hefty price tag. Read on for the details!

1. Our Favorite Chanel Lookalike: This capped ballet flat has everything (except the designer stamp). There’s an elasticized topline to keep your shoe secure while walking, and a sleek silhouette. Obsessed!

2. Turn Heads: Although these shoes are available in a variety of colors, we suggest the fire engine red for extra attention. Plus, these offer a little height through a block heel for the girl who wants an extra boost.

3. The Mary Jane Twist: These ankle straps will keep your shoes from falling off and add a soft-girl aesthetic to your outfit.

4. Put a Bow On It: These flats come in 10 shades, including Barbie pink, and are made with PU leather for a sweat-absorbent material that’s soft to the touch.

5. Travel Pair: These versatile shoes are ideal for running off to work with a comfortable padded sole and folding in your purse or bag after whipping out your 6-inch heels.

6. Point of View: If you’re into a pointed toe, these pair well with jeans and have a non-slip grip sole. An excellent option for rainy days!

7. Croc Lovers: (Gen Z, we see you) These comfy rubber shoes have a ballet-esque feel that’s easy to pull on and guaranteed to lock in traction when the rubber meets the road, so to speak.

8. Sling Me Back: This pair of knit slingbacks is a great option for adjusting the strap to stay on as you dodge the paparazzi — or your boss at work. Either way, look fabulous while doing so.

9. Work Hard, Play Hard: These elastic criss-cross strapped shoes, with their ergonomic design, ensure the perfect fit regardless of your foot size — and comfort for all-day wear. Plus, they won’t fall off!

10. Bejeweled: Put on a show with these rhinestone flats and order a half size up to guarantee a seamless fit. These shoes are made for concerts because they add a touch of glamour while cheering on your favorite singer from the mosh pit.

11. Animal Style: This slip-on design is made from a breathable material and comes in leopard print to show off your wild side or solid shades for an everyday staple.

12. Feeling Is Neutral: These ballet shoes have a solid structured rubber sole with an almond-shaped toe box that comes in neutral waves for a muted feel.

13. All About The Hardware: Get these metal-ornamented shoes in a rounded-toe design for stylish shopping sprees or a girls’ night out.

14. Dress Up: These elegant dress flats are all you need for Monday-Sunday style. They are lined with memory foam for extra comfort and lasting support.

15. Give Me Texture: These designer flats come in cork or patent leather with trim and a delicate bow accent on the toe box.

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Metallic Shoes Are Trending for Fall — Shop Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you stay on top of the fashion trends, you’ll know that metallic shoes are everywhere this season. I, for one, am thrilled — I’m automatically drawn to anything that shimmers. For those who are sparkle-averse, though, the […]

Related: Redefine Beauty Sleep with Satin Pillowcases That Pamper Skin and Hair Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Keeping up with skin and hair care can feel like fighting a losing battle. As we age, skin often becomes more sensitive, while hair often becomes more brittle. This terrible twosome of aging effects can result in skin […]

Related: It’s Trench Coat Season! Shop Trendy and Timeless Styles to Add to Your Closet N... Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all know the clean girl beauty aesthetic. If you haven’t heard of it, it’s a trend that has completely taken over TikTok and refers to effortlessly chic and minimal makeup. When it comes to fashion, we think […]