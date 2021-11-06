These Dress Pants Are Actually Comfy Leggings — Seriously

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting dressed for work can be kind of a bummer, especially on mornings when we’re way, way, way too tired to get out of bed. We know our alarm is set to the same time every day, but it feels like it’s getting earlier and earlier. The thought of having to not only wake up but put on stiff and uncomfortable clothing is a harrowing one.

Being back at work is exciting for many office workers out there, but sadly, most dress pants didn’t become more comfortable over the past year and a half. Most. On a happier note, there is a pair that’s actually everything you could possibly want, and we have the link to it. On an even happier note, it comes in multiple colors!

Get the Bamans Skinny Leg Yoga Dress Pants With Tummy Control starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is it! This is the pair of pants you’ve always wanted for work but never knew you could actually own. While you’d love to just slip into leggings every day, especially in the cold weather, it wasn’t possible…until now. These legging-style dress pants offer up all of the comfort you love about yoga pants but all of the professionalism of dress pants or trousers. Why choose skinny dress pants over leggings when you can have both? No one will have a clue just how cozy you are — unless you’re one to nap at your desk!

These pants are made with a four-way stretch fabric but aren’t see-through. They were designed to pass the squat test, whether you’re weightlifting in the gym or grabbing something out of the bottom drawer of your filing cabinet. They also have pockets! There are two actually deep and usable side pockets, plus a pair of faux welt pockets in back. These pockets aren’t only convenient, but they’ll undoubtedly elevate your look!

These ankle-length bottoms have a high-rise waistband to flatter your figure. Notice there are no zippers or buttons either. Just pull them on! They’ll go with any button-up shirt, flowy blouse or sleek shacket you pair them with. They leave room for multiple types of shoe choices too!

Grab these dressy leggings in three ultra-wearable shades: black, navy blue and grey. Bam — getting dressed in the morning just got way easier!

