



When you think of the fall season, what is the first thing that comes to mind? The cooler temperatures? The changing colors of the leaves? Or maybe you think of the holidays that are synonymous with the season? Well, for Us, when we think of fall we think of the fall fashion!

When we think of the style that comes with the season, a few key pieces come to mind. One of them is the leather jacket. These jackets can come in so many different styles. You have the classically cut style, the bomber and one of our personal favorites, the moto jacket. Most moto jackets tend to pretty much look the same, but sometimes we come across a jacket that puts a spin on this jacket’s classic cut. This one we found from Macy’s definitely sets itself apart from the rest!

See it: Get the Bar III Flyaway Faux-Leather Jacket for just $100, available at Macy’s!

Think of what a moto jacket traditionally looks like. Got it? OK, good, now throw all of that out the window because this moto jacket looks like nothing that you would think of. Of course, it’s got similar elements that a moto jacket has, but it’s definitely a departure from the classic moto cool. And that’s why we immediately fell in love with the Bar III Flyaway Faux-Leather Jacket and need it for the fall.

When you think of a moto leather jacket, you likely think of something that’s bulky and has a masculine flair with lots of buckles and zipper detailing throughout. But that’s not the case with this jacket. This moto-style jacket is likely the sleekest one that you’ll ever see. There’s not a lot of detailing on it, which gives it a simple and sophisticated look — definitely a departure from the typical moto style.

See it: Get the Bar III Flyaway Faux-Leather Jacket for just $100, available at Macy’s!

So what does give this jacket a moto-style look? The cut! Moto jackets open up and often feature a wide pointed lapel that sits nicely against the shoulders. The outer layer of this jacket is made of faux leather, and the interior is made of what looks like a faux-suede material which contrasts with the exterior beautifully. This is an open jacket, meaning it has no closures whatsoever that also adds to its sleek look.

You can pickup this jacket in five different colors, which is incredible. If you want to make a statement, definitely go for the deep merlot red color, or if you want to choose a classic black that’s always a safe way to go. It’s also available in a tannish pink, a light grey and a smoky white color, all of which are stunning.

Customers can’t get enough of this moto jacket. One proclaims that this jacket is “so nice I bought it twice,” and another proclaimed that “photos of this jacket do not do it justice.” Another shopper that couldn’t resist buying this jacket in two colors said that “you won’t regret [buying] it because its buttery soft and has stretch,” which is definitely a extremely persuasive review.

What’s there not to love about the Bar III Flyaway Faux-Leather Jacket? We’re seriously obsessed, and we know that you will be too!

See it: Get the Bar III Flyaway Faux-Leather Jacket for just $100, available at Macy’s!

Not quite the style that you’re looking for? Check out more items from Bar III and other jackets available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!