



The story is always the same: We’re a bit too comfortable all wrapped up in our beds, dreading leaving them. We’ve all been there! Just the thought of leaving our beds — or more specifically, our blankets — is one we can’t even bear to have. But with the clock already ticking, what’s a person to do?

The best way to recreate that “buried under the blankets” feeling is finding items that are just as comfy as our favorite snuggly comforter. The easy answer here? Reaching for this perfect pant! According to reviewers, it’s more comfortable than their beds. That’s right, more!

See it: Grab a pair of the Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Lite Lounge Pants (originally $106) now with prices starting at just $53, available at Nordstrom!

Reviewers swear the Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Lite Lounge Pants are a must-have for comfort! They could not get over how comfortable and chic these pants were, and so many wanted to “live in them.”

According to one reviewer, this pant is so pretty and practical that even when she tried to find something better, she couldn’t. She claims she has a “cashmere lounging pant that’s high-end [and similar], but requires a trip to the cleaners,” making this pant a great alternative, since it’s easier to wear and machine washable. Many reviewers were left in awe over this style, to no one’s surprise! These plush yet light lounge pants are so luxurious.

The relaxed fit is flattering on all body types and the toasty knit material will easily keep everyone looking cool while feeling warm. What’s better than that? Have we mentioned the two sensational shades? This is the perfect time.

First, there’s a classic, wear-with-everything black. It can be dressed up or down depending on the day. We could say the same for the second pair too. The off-white, silver shade is just as stunning.

See it: Grab a pair of the Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Lite Lounge Pants (originally $106) now with prices starting at just $53, available at Nordstrom!

What did the reviewers love even more than the chic colors? How comfortable these pants were.

One reviewer said they were so “soft and cozy,” while another said they were “warm, soft and not too bulky, [so you can] wear them out.” So many others agreed. According to a handful of them, these pants were perfect for all four seasons, and one reviewer even deemed them her perfect “vacation pant.” She was planning to bring these pants on a cruise, and we’re definitely packing the off white shade on our next weekend getaway!

This pant can easily pair with any T-shirt and denim jacket just as easily as it can be dressed up with a cable knit sweater and booties. We love how it can easily adjust to any season or occasion. Speaking of adjusting, the waistband can be tightened or loosened on the spot. So whether we’re lounging around at home and want it looser or are tightening things up to finish our weekend to-do lists, this comfy-chic pant is the best choice!

See it: Grab a pair of the Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Lite Lounge Pants (originally $106) now with prices starting at just $53, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional Barefoot Dreams pieces, more loungewear, and women’s sale also available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!